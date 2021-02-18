iOS 14.5 Beta 2 adds 200 new emojis and black headphones get an AirPods Max-inspired upgrade





iOS 14.5 is a gift that we continue to give. As reported last week, the beta update allows users to change Siri’s default music player and provides a new way to unlock their iPhone via the Apple Watch. With the introduction of iOS 14.5 Beta 2, a whole new assortment is offered.

iOS 14.5 Beta 2 adds new pictograms for 200 brand Spankins, including changes to the shortcut app, a novel swipe gesture for the Apple Music app, and a fashionable AirPods Max-inspired design upgrade of the old black headphone pictogram (via 9to5Mac). ..

The Apple community is thrilled with the new iOS 14.5 Beta 2 update, which offers a wealth of generous changes to shortcut apps. Cupertino-based tech giant has added a “take a screenshot” action to its shortcut app. This allows the user to take a screenshot with a simple tap.

This is an example of an automatic screenshot capture performed by combining the iOS 14.5 Beta 2 shortcut with the Apple Frame shortcut. Now it’s never easier. 😍 pic.twitter.com/ cW1PqGwXPDF February 16, 2021

Users can save screenshots to their photo library, change their resolution, send them to another app, and perform many other actions provided by the shortcut app. iOS 14.5 Beta 2 also adds an “Orientation Lock” action to the shortcut app, allowing users to quickly turn auto-rotation on and off. You can also lock and unlock the orientation of specific apps.

Another shortcut app action that iPhone users can enjoy is “Voice and Data Mode”. This will switch the default network between 5G, 5G Auto, 4G, or 3G, depending on your iPhone model. 9to5Mac pointed out that this shortcut can be especially useful for automating network changes at specific times or locations.

If your iPhone’s current Emoji Catalog doesn’t meet the expressive text message method, we’re happy to announce the addition of 200 new emojis in iOS 14.5 Beta 2. Apple is finally upgrading those old-fashioned black headphones to a more fashionable and more modern design.

In iOS 14.5 Beta 2, 🎧 Headphone emojis are now displayed as AirPods Max pic.twitter.com/cGkn3ir0G920 February 16, 2009

Speaking of headphones, there’s one more change that audiophiles will love. iOS14.5 Beta 2 provides the Apple Music app with a new swipe gesture that allows users to quickly add songs to their queues. There is also a new pop-up menu for other controls. As mentioned earlier, the previous update added support for Siri’s third-party music platform, but thanks to iOS 14.5 Beta 2, this update extends to the HomePod and HomePod mini.

iOS 14.5 Beta 2 is now available for developers. It will be available to public beta users later this week.

