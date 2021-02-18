Intel Core i3-10100 Review | PCMag





As an entry-level Core chip in Intel’s 10th generation desktop CPU lineup, the Core i3-10100 ($ 122) is parachuting into the battlefield of the market. AMD’s Ryzen 3 3300X ($ 120) keeps Intel’s current gaming-focused CPU lineup members busy not only in value but also in performance in lightly threaded games. .. So how does the Core i3-10100 work in the face of this kind of firepower? It takes the cover … most.

The Core i3-10100 can be slower than its predecessor, the Core i3-9100, and the 3300X has proven to be a 4-core CPU that exceeds its weight in popular games, making it a cost-conscious PC. Great for. Builders and buyers. Unless you need onboard graphics, or if you need to use an Intel LGA 1200 socket, the Ryzen 3 3300X is definitely better ($ 99 if you need onboard graphics). AMD Ryzen 3 3200G may end the fight). Otherwise, in these limited scenarios, the Core i3-10100 will do its job well in Intel’s stack. Ryzen 3 3300X and 3200G are cost effective for AMD.

Intel Core i3-10100 Specifications: AMD Continues to Pressure

To get started with a comparison between the Intel Core i3-10100 and AMD’s entry-level CPU lineup, let’s take a look at some of the basic specifications for both …

The 4-core / 8-thread Intel Core i3-10100 will be on the 10th generation stack as Intel’s entry-level Core CPU, taking the next step from Celeron or Pentium. And at least on paper, it looks like an upgrade from the Intel Core i3-9100 in every way for the same price. On the street, the processor is widely available at launch (not for the AMD Ryzen 3 3300X) and Intel’s original recommended selling price of $ 122 (between $ 110 and $ 120 depending on where you shop). It is cheaper than. ).

This chip also adds important features that some 9th generation Intel desktop chips lacked, including Core i3-9100: Hyper-Threading. The Intel Core i3-10100 now supports up to 8 threads on 4 cores, but welcome back as benchmarks found that functionality revived in the 10th generation (especially this layer of CPU). It may not be. The gift we wanted.

Now let’s talk about the £ 1200 LGA gorilla in the room. Indeed, Intel’s claim to require users to upgrade yet another platform as part of the transition to the 10th generation in 2020 is the $ 488 ($ 549 street) Intel Core i9-10900K, or Mid. Range (approx. $ 275) Intel Core i5-10600K, depending on the features you need. But what about the Core i3 price range? New motherboards can cost more than the chips themselves.

As part of the transition from LGA1151 to LGA1200, the Intel Core i3-10100 is only compatible with motherboards using one of the following new chipsets in 2020: Intel B460, H410, H470, or Z490. (It should also work with LGA 1200-based boards for the next 11th generation “Rocket Lake” processor.) The lineup has many budget chipset options, but budgets and the like are hard to bear. is. AMD has recently provided platform compatibility.

For starters, AMD Ryzen 5 3400G, Ryzen 3 3200G, and Ryzen 3 3300X are all compatible with Socket AM4, which is the same socket. The same courtesy extends to many members of the Zen family, but for processors under $ 150, the difference between “upgrade today” and “yet” depends on the cost of new motherboards between generations. Is often. .. Or is it necessary?

To offset some of the cost advantages that either the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 3 3300X could outperform Intel at this price, the Core i3-10100 uses the UHD Graphics 630 Integrated Graphics Processor (IGP). By mounting it counterattacks and eliminates the need for another video card. This allows the Core i3-10100 to compete with the $ 99 “Zen +” based AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or the $ 150 AMD Ryzen 5 3400G, respectively, with the Radeon RX Vega 8 and RX Vega 11 IGP. (These AMD chips are on the ground at these prices in early 2021 due to supply issues.)

Intel has built the familiar basic stock cooler into every Core i3-10100 box. This makes sense at this CPU tier. Often, buyers of processors under $ 200, especially those who buy CPUs with IGPs, just want something that can be installed at once, and don’t have to think about it. In that role, Intel’s stock cooler handles the job well. Gamers may still want to saddle with something a bit rugged, but it does the job.

Intel Core i3-10100 Test: Platform Step Up, Performance Step Back

I tested the Core i3-10100 on an Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero (Wi-Fi) motherboard, clocked 16GB of G.Skill memory to 3,000MHz (for comparison with previous CPU reviews), and paired it with an Intel SATA boot SSD. ADATA SATAM.2 secondary drive.

All of these were packed in ADATA’s XPG Invader chassis with a Deepcool GamerStorm Captain 240 EX 240mm liquid cooler and a 750 watt Corsair power supply. Game testing used the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with the Founders Edition clock, as well as all recent mainstream and high-end CPU reviews.

Test your CPU using a variety of synthetic benchmarks that provide your own scores, and do real-world testing using consumer apps such as 7-Zip and 3D games such as Far Cry 5. I’m also running some games on IGP for Intel Core i3-10100 layer chips. The chart below includes AMD and Intel CPUs and much higher-end CPUs depending on the context, as well as various competing and sibling CPUs for the same price.

CPU-centric testing: You should be able to do more with 4 cores

The Intel Core i3-10100 wasn’t intended to be a multi-threaded rock star at this particular stage, but some of the tests are still important indicators for users who frequently perform single-threaded tasks. ..

For single-threaded tasks, the Intel Core i3-10100 worked well, but some benchmarks seemed strangely fighting its predecessor, the Intel Core i3-9100. Despite having four more threads running compared to the i3-9100, the i3-10100 hits chips intended to be replaced regularly enough to leave as a unanimous winner. I couldn’t beat it.

Not to mention the blow that the i3-10100 received from the Ryzen 3 3300X. (Thanks to the Core i3, you can actually buy it without hiring a search party.) However, you can catch up with (or set up a new one) the AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with Radeon Vega-IGP. , Depending on the run, the chip may be considered a fairer comparison.

Games with low-end cores: Intel Core i3-10100 frame rate

Here’s what I saw in a bank of game tests using a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti card. This top-end consumer graphics card is the leading arbiter for 4K performance with all the CPUs listed below. However, at 1080p, the card doesn’t get in the way a bit and the CPU difference stands out.

Does the Intel Core i3-10100 play that role here (that is, it powers the game at moderately high frame rates at 1080p and 4K)? I’ve acknowledged!

Is the AMD Ryzen 3 3300X good on almost every turn? Also, surely. And while some wins often result in indistinguishable wires on the frame, take into account the almost certainly mandatory cost of upgrading to an LGA 1200 motherboard (the cheapest B350 or B450 available). Performance ratios inevitably revert to AMD’s support (compared to some of the boards).

Games with integrated graphics: Intel Core i3-10100 IGP results

As a low-end chip, the Intel Core i3-10100 is often seen as both a chip that can power the game with a discrete graphics card and a chip that can run the show all alone with its help. There is. Onboard Intel UHD Graphics 630. Run a low-end CPU with an IGP in a set of 1,280 x 720 pixel resolution (720p) and 1,920 x 1,080 pixel (720p) settings, with a series of games tuned to near minimum or minimum. 1080p).

Uh … that’s not good for Intel’s Core i3. The Ryzen 3 3200G isn’t the best deal for its older brother, the Ryzen 5 3400G, but if you rely on the AMD chip Radeon Graphics IGP in your game, it’s like a complete steal compared to the Core i3-10100. I can see.

The Ryzen 3 3200G, as a game engine on its own budget, can reach regularly within a distance of 60 fps at 1080p and even cross the border with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, but the result of the Intel Core i3-10100. Is only 35fps. With the same benchmark.

The Night Raid 3DMark run shows how much effort AMD has spent in the last few years to raise APU to serious competitors later. Both the Ryzen 3200G and 3400G break this synthetic run and provide one of the most prominent examples of the limitations of Intel’s older UHD graphics options in today’s climate.

Overview of thermal and (not) overclocking

During testing, the Intel Core i3-10100 never exceeded 46 degrees Celsius, but it should be emphasized that the cooling solution was incredibly overkill for this task. We did not run the tests on the stock cooler because the use of the stock cooler is outside the scope of the standard test regimen. However, as a 4-core processor, even if you allow moderate airflow, it is unlikely that the Core i3-10100 will immediately sound an alarm in your system.

Since the Core i3-10100 is a chip other than “K”, that is, “no overclocking”, I didn’t have a chance to see what the Core i3-10100 could do without Intel’s overclocking prevention shackle. wrist. If you want to overclock your processor at this level, the Ryzen 3 3300X and its unlocked clock speed are the best choice.

Verdict: Ryzens wins at this level … if you can find them

The Intel Core i3-10100 is Intel’s 10th generation desktop silicon as a chip aimed at meeting entry-level options, which is one of the largest volume seller roles controversial in all chip launches. It shows a difficult situation where the price has fallen below the price. , Value, and performance.

The above results show the pinnacle of what the Core i3-10100 should be in stock, given the deluxe testbed with the Core i3-10100 in the slot, but set by AMD and its Zen-based CPU. New standard and APU.

Sure, these chips have also been tested on rugged AM4 motherboards connected to water cooling systems that cost as much as or more than CPUs, but we deviate. If your gaming results with a dedicated GPU require chips that far exceed the Core i3-10100, the Ryzen 33100 and Ryzen 3300X offer consistently fast competition for almost every metric you test.

If only money comes to mind (but you also need Intel), it’s a good idea to be familiar with savings before choosing to upgrade your Core i3-10100. If you’re using an older generation board, pair it with an Intel Core i3-9100 instead. This is often as good (and in some cases good) as the Core i3-10100 with multi-core execution in testing. Or, look further at the stack on the Core i5.

The Core i3-10100 does its job well as an IGP-equipped CPU for everyday work, but as a “game” solution, it does what we wanted. Powered by Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics, the Ryzen 3 3200G far outperformed the UHD graphics of the Core i3-10100 in IGP testing. That’s not to mention the SmackDown seen on the Vega 11 with the Ryzen 5 3400G.

Perhaps Intel’s 11th generation Core “Rocket Lake” desktop CPU, which is likely to appear in March 2021, will see the low-end renaissance of Intel and its new processors. However, until then, we recommend using AMD in this price range and using one of the above options before using the Intel Core i3-10100. They are worth hunting.

Pros

Run cool

While the graphics are integrated, AMD Ryzens other than the G series

You can buy it here in early 2021 without a search party

Disadvantages

Results in that price range are relatively slow

Intel UHD Graphics 630 showing that era

The platform needs to be upgraded to LGA1200

Conclusion

To install Intel’s entry-level Core i3-10100 CPU, you need a brand new motherboard platform. The performance numbers on the sample chips are well below AMD’s competing Ryzens, reducing most of the four-core appeal.

