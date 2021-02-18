Las Vegas Tech Startup Announces National Deployment of Innovative Access Control Products





Las Vegas, February 18, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Nimbio, a leading startup in the field of access control systems, is expanding the availability of smart gate entry systems. The company has expanded rapidly in the Las Vegas region since its first launch in 2018. The gate access service was initially available only in the Las Vegas region as the company improved its products and built operational capabilities from scratch. Nimbio is ready to make its products available to all US customers after successfully overcoming the early challenges faced by tech startups.

Nimbio’s innovative solution

Nimbio is a Las Vegas-based startup that offers a unique patented access control solution that eliminates the need for traditional access control such as physical lockboxes and 4-digit keypads. The new IoT solution can be easily installed on existing electronic gates or doors through a network of Nimbio’s professional installers. With Nimbio installed, communities can manage access for delivery drivers, household staff, family, and guests with just a few taps on the phone.

Nimbio’s solution provides a customized digital key that users can activate by downloading the smartphone app and creating a verified account. Property owners and community managers can use the easy-to-use Nimbio web app to add or revoke permissions for each member of the community. With Nimbio, communities don’t have to worry about the risks associated with distributing hundreds of physical keys that criminals can easily copy at local hardware stores.

All app-based keys approved by Nimbio are unique, making it easy for the community to provide temporary access for delivery and one-time visits. When guests leave, you can immediately revoke access and protect your community from unauthorized access. Best of all, there is no risk of guests using or sharing untraceable 4-digit code to gain unauthorized access in the future.

Nimbio customers can rest assured that the gates and doors have not been hacked. Most Internet of Things (IoT) devices are deployed in the field without a proper way to respond to security threats. The security they include is the security you get. When a hacker finds a flaw, millions of devices can become vulnerable without a simple fix. Nimbio devices can always maintain an encrypted connection to the cloud server and receive wireless security updates. Nimbio uses Linux, the world’s most popular server software, on its devices to periodically and seamlessly fix possible security holes.

Equipped with cellular internet

One of the most innovative aspects of Nimbio’s gate access system is its reliance on modern cellular data networks. Many gated communities have refrained from using gate access products in the past because they need to build and maintain expensive network technology infrastructures to support access solutions. For example, you often need to dig a ditch to provide internet access to the gate. This internet connection can go down from time to time, so IT staff need to keep it running properly.

Instead, Nimbio uses a cellular data network to bring the device online. In this way, the community does not have to worry about providing their own technology infrastructure. Nimbio devices can automatically connect to the strongest local cellular internet carriers for increased reliability while reducing setup costs.

Today, Nimbio’s products rely primarily on 4G connectivity. 4G access is already available in almost every region of the United States and offers high-speed connectivity that can exceed 35 megabits / second. Nimbio makes a high-quality gate access system a viable reality for communities looking to take full advantage of the wireless data infrastructure currently available to improve the security of their facilities.

In the near future, 5G will make it easier for smart devices to connect to the Internet. As 5G begins to roll out nationwide, Nimbio will take full advantage of this infrastructure to improve its products. 5G facilitates the adoption of smart gate entry systems, and technology helps improve interoperability between apps. As a result, Nimbio will be able to add more value through partnerships with leading third-party apps that support delivery and community management.

Nationwide expansion

Nimbio’s solution is now proven, fully developed and will begin to be rolled out nationwide. This product provides an effective entry solution for any electronic gate or lock. So far, many of Nimbio’s customers are in the Las Vegas gated community, which requires secure and efficient access control for hundreds of people. However, Nimbio is also effective for corporate office centers and individual real estate owners with gates or shared access points. Communities that use electronic locks to control access can benefit from using Nimbio.

Nimbio hopes to continue its rapid growth as it becomes available nationwide. The Las Vegas market has created a huge opportunity for Nimbio as the local community is shifting its focus to cost-effective technology solutions that provide increased security and convenience. The Nimbio solution also allows non-contact intrusion into shared access points, minimizing the need to touch the physical surface during a COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Nimbio recognizes that people across the country can achieve the same benefits and is ready to serve a wider range of customers. Nimbio’s solutions work everywhere, from urban environments to remote areas with cellular Internet access. In addition, Nimbio has a wide range of use cases, including gated communities, security-focused private homes, corporate centers, warehouses, golf courses, manufacturing facilities, and other settings that require gates or electronic locks to control access. Is effective. Improved security.

Nimbio is adopted in Las Vegas

Nimbio continues to look for new ways to innovate in a world that is increasingly dependent on interoperability and automation. As recruitment grows, Nimbio will improve its products through innovation, fostering strategic partnerships with affiliates to enhance its ability to add value.

As part of achieving our growth goals, Nimbio will begin hiring in a wide range of positions. Nimbo has already identified new features that need to be developed, and all of these features require skilled software and the expertise of an electrician. The company also looks for skilled professionals who can help sell its products more effectively nationwide.

Based in Las Vegas, Nimbio is in an ideal position to expand into the future through innovation and improve partnerships with a wide range of stakeholders. Businesses and individuals in Las Vegas and across the country can improve the security of their facilities by leveraging Nimbio’s deployment early on, while leveraging the incentives Nimbio offers for early adopters.

