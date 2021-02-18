ASUS is likely to release Tencent edition of ROG Phone 5





ASUS seems to be releasing a Tencent version of ROG Phone 5 following last year’s decision to release a Tencent version of ROG Phone 3.

The company seems to have confirmed the release of this phone on the official account of ROG Keibo. He said he would continue to partner with Tencent in China for a special version of ROG Phone 5 in the future.

In addition to checking the Tencent version of the following devices, ASUS is also checking the official name of the phone itself, ROG Phone 5. So far, using 5 in the name has been just speculation and rumors.

Tencent version of ROG Phone 5 may be released in March

The ASUS post doesn’t give the exact date here, but it seems that March is mentioned in terms of the release month. As a result, it won’t be long before the new ROG Phone becomes available to consumers. At least in China, where the Tencent version will be released.

The teaser image shared with the post will show number 3. This could point to sometime next month as the arrival time for this call.

With this in mind, the launch will be much earlier than last year’s ROG Phone 3 release. It didn’t come out until July. So ASUS seems to be speeding things up here. Rumors from the beginning of the year have suggested that the phone will be released worldwide in April.

And if that date is accurate, potential Tencent models may be released before the global version. Again, this shouldn’t be much different from the last few releases. Both ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone II were released in China and other parts of Asia before the US / Global model was released.

So the same thing can happen here as well.

Post mentions “six-finger power”

The translation is clearly a bit off here, but the post contains a reference to “six-finger power.” This may refer to some additional buttons somewhere on the device.

This may just be ASUS nodding to players who use two or more fingers for touchscreen control in the game. However, you may also be referencing two additional buttons that weren’t available on the top Air Triggers or older ROG Phone devices.

If ASUS actually launches a Tencent model of ROG Phone next month, the company may announce the phone before that. At that point, we may want to elaborate on the meaning of the six-finger power statement.

