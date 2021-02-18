The project triangle strategy has become one of my most anticipated games





Recall the last discussion you had. Did you swing your opponent to your side? How much effort did it take? Its terrible nature of persuasion, and the notion that you first don’t know if you pulled it, is the unexpected core of a project triangle strategy. This is an upcoming tactical game from Square Enix, which already has a demo in the Nintendo eShop.

The Project Triangle Strategy (don’t worry, it’s a tentative title) announced at Nintendo Direct yesterday is a tactical role-playing game full of choice and results. Immediately after the event, Square Enix made the demo available on Switch. This provides more than just a peek at the game. It took less than five hours to find what I needed to see how fulfilling the demo was. Thank you for playing the demo screen. At that time, I fought two battles. remaining? All chit chat.

Fans of tactical role-playing games will be delighted to hear that the project triangle strategy battle is all you want. Yes, all your units are assigned standard fares for certain jobs such as soldiers, spear knights, doctors, scouts, etc. and move through the grid-based battlefield every turn. Some people can travel farther than others. Some are conducting ranged attacks. If you try to move a unit within the range of an enemy unit, you will see a red line connecting the two. You know the drill If you’ve played Fire Emblem or Square’s own important FINAL FANTASY Tactics, you’ve played it before.

Still, there are some neat gimmicks. For one thing, backstabbing plays a major role in each battle. Each unit ends the turn by choosing to face one of the four basic directions. If you are attacked behind the scenes, you will immediately get a critical hit. In addition, if you can place the unit on either side and pinch the enemy, both units will attack at the same time. (Fair Warning: The same can happen to your unit.) As a result, tense moments become a game of tactical leap.

You can also take advantage of the battlefield in a fairly cool way. For example:

You can create an ice wall on the battlefield to prevent the enemy from advancing.Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

I do not apologize for the pun.

Purely in terms of mechanics, the project triangle strategy is a capable tactical game. That alone will stir up the itch of those looking for a genre throwback with some modern tweaks. If that’s all you want to know, take you to an e-shop. But you need to know that the most interesting things happen during each battle.

Yesterday’s demo introduced two chapters on the project’s triangle strategy. SQUARE ENIX provides advance warning that you may not have a complete picture of what is happening because you have fallen into that thick spot. I wasn’t aware of all the proper nouns, but it wasn’t too difficult to follow the plot. Villains are comically evil, heroes are unrealistically good, and at least in these two available chapters, both are wrapped in a story of court plots, betrayals, and medieval geopolitical figures. I will.

(If anything, I was thrown further into the loop by the game’s unconventional spelling. In the project triangle strategy fiction, domains are spelled as regions, but someone needs to go for this naming structure. The place where there is is spelled as a prison.)

You play as a young crown prince named Serenoa. At the beginning of the available Chapter 2, you and your crew will be trapped in the castle and prepared for assault from the nearby Aesfrost. They want to leave with your crew Roland, and don’t promise violence just to hand him over, thank you very much. So you faced a choice: hand over Roland or don’t.

The end result is produced by a democratic process, as all monarchies should work. Most members of your team, including Roland himself, believe that he should be handed over for peace. Some members think you should stand and fight. One is undecided. You as Serenoa will be given one vote, but you cannot make a one-sided decision. Instead, you have the chance to somehow rock the party members before making a call.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

You can try to persuade people to change their minds through dialogue options, but you don’t have much at first you have at your disposal. By heading to the castle town, you can talk to the citizens, gather additional information and unlock more dialogue options. For example, I learned the secrets of places where tides can be shaken better. It seemed to convince people that the fight wasn’t in vain. But that’s the problem. Even if you shake someone, you don’t know if the persuasive effort worked. Rather, the character moves to an undecided row. You can see when the vote will take place.

I made a special effort to delve into as much information as possible to convince the team that Roland should not be handed over. When the votes were counted, eight of the nine teammates, including Roland himself, decided to stand up and fight. I didn’t do one.

So we took our place. We got into a fight. I made the additional decision to set up various flame traps around the battlefield. I knew well that activating them would destroy a vast area of ​​the town. To prevent Roland from falling into the enemy’s hands, I actually burned the castle crisply. The game decision felt guilty by mentioning over and over again how I upset the lives of the citizens and how corrupt I was. In doing so, how painful I was to value the life of one person rather than the life of many. Even the villain of the game secretly shocked my decision. But that is the role of the leader. You roll the dice. You make a choice. You weighed the odds and realized that the results you wanted were worth the risk, regardless of the blowback it might give to others.

In the battle, Roland died first.

