EA’s acquisition of Codemaster has officially completed





The acquisition of Codemasters by EA has been officially completed. This is because the racing game giant has officially joined the publisher, bringing a large series of racing games with $ 1.2 billion worth of transactions. The price was much higher than the Take-Two we offered earlier. In addition, we will establish EA as the driving force of the race.

To celebrate, EA tweeted the following message, welcoming the company to its rank:

“This is the beginning of an exciting new era of racing games and content by bringing together a talented team of Electronic Arts and Codemasters,” Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said in a press conference. I will. “Our team will be a global powerhouse of racing entertainment with great games for players on all platforms, and we can’t wait to get started.”

“Today is a landmark in Codemasters history and an exciting day for employees and players,” added Frank Sagnier, CEO of Codemasters. “The partnership with EA will allow the team to take the acclaimed franchise to new heights and reach a huge number of viewers around the world through its player network. Together, re-emerge the racing game landscape You can define and create an even more engaging experience for racing fans around the world. The world. “

Codemasters went on sale in November when Take-Two Interactive approached a UK company with an initial $ 994 million purchase offer. It would have strengthened the relatively small race lineup at Take-Two, where the Rockstar-developed Midnight Club series had been on the ice for over a decade.

EA took the lead with a much more lucrative proposal, with the majority of Codemasters shareholders voting in favor.

With the passage of competition law approval procedures, EA is ready to become the number one name for racing games. In addition to Need for Speed ​​and Burnout, publishers also have access to racing franchises such as dirt, grids and the annual F1 series. Codemasters recently secured the rights to the FIA ​​World Rally Championship (WRC) and acquired Slightly Mad Studios, the developer of Project Cars and Fast & Furious Crossroads.

The acquisition also means that Codemasters games will benefit from EA’s experience in creating live service titles and the company’s extensive resources in creating next-generation racing games.

For EA’s homemade Need for Speed ​​series, development is back in the hands of burnout developer Criterion Games, and Ghost Games will be EA Gothenburg again. Ghost Games was responsible for the last few iterations of the game, with the most acclaimed during that period being Criterion’s 2012 Need for Speed: Most Wanted.

Currently playing: DIRT5-Official Xbox Series S Next Generation Gameplay Trailer

