Behind the Business: Enhancing Diversity in the Maritime Technology Startup Sector | Regional Business | Business





When it comes to innovation and fresh business ideas, the industry tends to combine many different components and resources to produce new and exciting results. When these components and resources include people with rich and unique perspectives, they serve as a strong foundation for success built on diversity.

With this in mind, Volta, one of Canada’s largest innovation hubs, is working with the Black Business Initiative (BBI) and Ulnooweg with the support of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) to black and indigenous peoples. Supporting the growth and development of Canadian entrepreneurs. In Atlantic Canada.

Launched in mid-March, Boost, a 16-week program, offers BIPOC entrepreneurs workshops and skill development sessions designed to build business ideas and achieve professional goals. To do. Through the workshop, participants will learn about leadership, branding, customer discovery, adaptation to employment trends and more. All of these have access to a working lab in Volta’s coworking space.

According to the organizers, ideal program participants are individuals with early-stage business ideas and professional development goals who need help moving the project forward. They add that priority will be given to those who have the idea of ​​a tech-enabled startup.

“We want to meet people who have more traditional business ideas, or perhaps those who run more traditional businesses. They are looking for ways to add technical components. Only, “said Meghann Coleman, Vice President of Volta. Of programs and partnerships. “It could be creating a website and rationalizing something online. It could be a traditional business that wants the tech-ready side of the business to grow.”

Coleman also collaborates with advisors and mentors to help Boost participants incorporate what they have learned in the workshop and realize their ideas in a real business plan. Program partners state that this initiative will only benefit the business community, both near and far.

“Black and indigenous-owned businesses are making a significant contribution to Canada’s economy. We are pleased to announce this partnership with Volta and ACOA. Launching a program of this capability is significant to the entrepreneurial sector. It will bring opportunities, “said Matthew James Martell, Chief Operating Officer of the BBI. “We are confident that increasing the participation of BIPOC founders in the startup ecosystem will strengthen the business community not only in our state but around the world.”

Due to the great response from the prospective participants, the deadline for registering for Boost has been extended to midnight on February 21st. This program encourages and welcomes applications from all black and indigenous founders. However, due to the need for more representatives within the sector, applicants identified as women and / or members of the LGBTQIA + community will be prioritized.

The application date hasn’t closed yet, but Coleman knows a great idea and says more thinkers are imminent.

“I talked to great entrepreneurs who have really innovative ideas, but they’re just looking for support to expand the process and streamline what they’re doing,” Coleman said. Says. “We have some great ideas that we are really excited about and we are really excited about the entrepreneurs. It will be a really good group of participants.”

On the other hand, while this program allows entrepreneurs to innovate and build ideas, diversity support is in itself innovative and has the power to change startups and the business sector for the better.

“The best innovation comes from a variety of voices. The more you have an idea and bring diversity to your table, the more innovative it is,” says Coleman. “I think it’s time to bring more people to the table and more communities to the table. From there you’ll see lots of really cool and innovative ideas.” Boost or For application details, please visit voltaeffect.com / boost.

