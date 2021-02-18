Lenovo Smart Clock Essential releases Vaio Z (2021)





Today was an interesting day in the technology world. On the one hand, Microsoft has released a Windows 1021 H1 update. Meanwhile, Google has published a number of new features on Google Meet. In addition, Sony has launched the Vaio Z (2021) laptop in India.

So here’s what happened with today’s technology:

Google Meet takes advantage of new features for teachers and students

Google has announced over 50 new features in educational products such as Classroom, Meet, and Chrome. Google Meet gives teachers more control by ending meetings for everyone, muting all students, and using moderation tools and more. New features in Google Meet will be rolled out later this year.

Vaio Z (2021) laptop released

Vaio Corp has launched the latest flagship laptop, the Vaio Z (2021). It comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 14-inch 4K display. It starts at $ 3,579 (about 2,59,681).

Apple TV + is now available on Google TV

Google today announced that Apple TV apps, including Apple TV +, will be available for users around the world on the new Chromecast with Google TV. The company also announced that it will introduce this feature to more Google TV devices in the coming days.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is now available

Lenovo today launched Smart Clock Essentials in India. The price is 4,499 and will be available from Flipkart and the company’s website from 12:00 am on February 19th.

Microsoft releases Windows 1021 H1 update

This year, Microsoft released Windows 1021 H1, the first major update to Windows. This year, Microsoft released Windows 1021 H1, the first major update to Windows.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos