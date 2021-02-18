Finicity SVP Lisa Kimball speaks at Spring Summit





Lisa Kimball, Senior Vice President of Finicity’s Products and Strategy Program, will speak at the Housing Wires Spring Summit on March 4th in a panel entitled “What Mortgage Tech is Solving Now”.

Kimball will be joined by Blend’s product marketing manager, Nikolaos Pavlou. The pandemic state has provided a fertile foundation for mortgage innovation. Kimball and Pavlou discuss which technologies are currently considered table stakes to keep businesses efficient and growing, and what will happen next.

At Finicity, Kimball works with customers, partners and industry innovators to drive consumer-approved use of financial data and creative thinking. Kimball has led Experian Boost, UltraFICO’s strategic product launches, and validation of revenue and employment solutions. She also leverages her 15 years of financial expertise in strategic planning, business transformation, program management, banking, and financial services.

The summit’s full agenda has 14 sessions, including topics such as:

Mortgage turmoil outlook Pandemic service challenges Investment strategy closure in current market / RON renewal New regulatory regime

The summit will also host sessions on lessons learned from local markets, economic updates and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we bring together the best and most successful people in the areas of mortgages, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to find out what’s happening now and what’s next. Provided insights.

In addition to Kimball, UWM CEO Matt Ishbia, CoreLogics Selmahep, Mortgage Champion CEO Dale Vermilion, Lead Analyst Logan Mota Shami, and Top Century 21 National Association of Realtors Xio Sandoval , MBA Lisa Haynes, etc. appeared.

The Spring 2021 Summit is designed for HW + Premium members with access to all HousingWire virtual events, weekly long digital content, exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW + membership and sign up for the summit here or get access to company or team events only here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos