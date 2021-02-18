WhatsApp is making another attempt to explain its privacy policy to users





WhatsApp has a new plan to explain the controversial privacy policy that was fired when users became concerned about the platform sharing messages with its parent company Facebook. In its announcement Thursday, the company showed how users can read through the new policy and learn how business and personal messages with different privacy standards are handled.

The new privacy policy is primarily related to the WhatsApp messaging businesses and what parts of their data they can access. Most WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted. In other words, only the person who is actually speaking can access it. But with WhatsApp, users can also send messages to their business, and those messages extend the same protection. Business message data can be used for commercial purposes, such as advertising targeting on Facebook, and some is also stored on Facebook servers. The WhatsApps Privacy Policy was an attempt to explain the change, but many users interpreted it as WhatsApp, which constitutes the focus of the known privacy.

WhatsApps new banner and privacy policy explainer. Image: WhatsApp

Prior to the new release on May 15th (moved from February 8th), WhatsApp will provide users with the ability to review this new privacy policy within the app. The company has already tried to reassure users through the WhatsApps status feature, but WhatsApp will now include a banner that can be tapped to elicit a description of the new policy. Eventually, the company will read the new policy and notify users to accept it and continue to use the app.

WhatsApp also mentions that companies pay for their right to reach customers using WhatsApp. This is one way WhatsApp can offer the app for free. WhatsApp’s main functionality remains private. Of course, it’s not as private as some users think. WhatsApp began sharing personal information such as phone numbers and profile pictures with Facebook in 2016 to improve friend recommendations and ads on the app.

We apologize for the WhatsApps tone in this redo of the policy change. It didn’t explain what has changed enough for users, and until then ownership. However, WhatsApp has also succeeded in digging into other companies that welcome the policy-prompted escape from WhatsApp:

During this time, I understand that some people check other apps to see what they offer. Some competitors try to avoid claiming that they can’t see people’s messages if the app doesn’t provide end-to-end encryption by default, that is, if they can read the message. There are people. Other apps say they are better because they have less information than WhatsApp. Even with limited data on WhatsApp, we want an app that is both reliable and secure. We are thoughtful about the decisions we make and strive to continue to develop new ways to fulfill these responsibilities with less information, not more.

WhatsApp references Telegram diagonally. This is an app that, along with Signal, seems to benefit from the confusion about what has changed on WhatsApp. Telegram has addressed its own criticism that it does not enable end-to-end encryption by default. WhatsApp doesn’t want you to forget it.

