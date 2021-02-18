WhatsApp shares new privacy policy plans





WhatsApp is working to fix what is called “a large amount of false information” about future privacy updates.

Angela Lang / CNET

After facing a lot of backlash following the announcement of the updated privacy policy, WhatsApp on Thursday shared more information about what users see before the rollout. Facebook-owned messaging platform will “display banners on WhatsApp to provide more information that people can read at their own pace,” he wrote in a blog post in the coming weeks. Eventually, it will start telling users to check and accept updates to keep using the app.

Under the updated policy, businesses will have the option to “use Facebook’s secure hosting service to manage WhatsApp chats with customers, answer questions, and send useful information such as purchase receipts.” I will. If you communicate with your business, it can see what you are saying and then use that information for marketing, which may include advertising on Facebook. WhatsApp states that it will clearly label conversations with companies that use Facebook’s hosting services.

Cut chatter

In a FAQ released last month, the company responded to concerns about sharing personal information with Facebook. The company said the update did not affect the privacy of messages with friends and family, but instead was only relevant to the messaging business through the platform. WhatsApp also states that this update “makes it more transparent about how and how data is collected and used.”

Still, after receiving a call from a user to switch to another encrypted app such as Signal or Telegram, the company faced a backlash that delayed last month’s update. Users must review and agree to WhatsApp’s new policy by May 15.

“We believe we want an app that is both reliable and secure, even when WhatsApp data is limited,” the company said in a blog post Thursday. “We strive to think thoughtfully about the decisions we make and continue to develop new ways to fulfill these responsibilities, with less information and less.”

The company also said that personal messages remain end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp cannot read or listen to them. The platform shares updates directly within the status feature, stating that “we will do more to clarify our voice in the future.” We’ve also added more information to the FAQ about updates to address privacy concerns.

