UCLA-Harvard University Survey – How COVID-19 Changed Google and Twitter Usage, According to Daily News





Los Angeles According to a new study, the coronavirus pandemic has changed virtually everything in the United States, including online behavior.

Researchers at UCLA and Harvard University said that in the 10 weeks before and 10 weeks after President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency on March 13, 2020, there were two types of Internet activity. We analyzed how it changed in Japan.

According to research, one change was Google search.

The other is a phrase of over 500 million words and phrases posted on Twitter, blogs and internet forums, suggesting a resurgence of community-oriented values ​​and mutual support.

This research is the main research article in the special issue of Human Behavior and Emerging Technologies, a journal dedicated to pandemics.

According to the survey, the use of the word “help” on Twitter increased by 37% and the use of the word “share” increased by 24% in the period after March 13.

Also, on Twitter, “sacrifice” more than doubled from before the pandemic to after March 13th.

According to Patricia Greenfield, a prominent professor of psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles and lead author of the study, “‘Sacrifice’ was a complete non-starter in pre-COVID American culture.”

The authors of the study said that Internet evidence also suggests that Americans place greater emphasis on the welfare of others while dealing with the dreaded COVID-19 statistics.

Noah Evers, Harvard’s lead author of psychology in psychology, said that the idea of ​​valuing the welfare of others applies, even if it means that people endanger their lives. Stated.

One example quoted by Evers was the willingness of those to participate in a large Black Lives Matter demonstration during a pandemic.

The study also found that the use of words that describe the basic needs of food, clothing, and shelters has increased significantly across Google Search, Twitter, and other online platforms.

According to the survey, the number of Google searches increased by 344% for “growing vegetables” and 207% for “sewing machines”. On Twitter, a survey found that references to “Home Depot” surged 266%.

While drawing conclusions about shifting psychology from such evidence may not be straightforward, Greenfield says that language “provides a window to people’s concerns, values, and behavior.” Said.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the report also found growing public concern about mortality.

According to reports, since March 13, when the number of deaths began to increase dramatically, search activity for “survive” increased by 47%, search for “graveyard” was 41%, “burial” was 23%, and ” “Death” increased by 21%. ..

Ten weeks after Trump’s urgent declaration, Twitter mentions the phrase “fear of death” increased by 115% compared to ten weeks ago.

“Death has changed from taboo to realistic and inevitable,” Evers said.

