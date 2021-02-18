Money, time is the best help for ag innovation





Many American states and colleges of agriculture have agtech accelerators.

Accelerators, by definition, are organizations that help start-ups and entrepreneurs bring technology to market.

It usually features a mentorship program in which experienced business leaders assist young entrepreneurs. Some accelerators fund startups.

Steve Webb, who has worked for Dow AgroScience and Corteva for over 20 years, is skeptical of accelerators, especially when it comes to agriculture.

I don’t think the accelerator works for ag. Webb, CEO of the Global Institutes for Food Security (GIFS) in Saskatoon, has put an end to it.

Most people who use the word accelerator don’t know what they are doing.

Webb knows something about ag innovation.

While working at the Dows headquarters in Indianapolis, he was responsible for external technology, intellectual property development, and early commercial valuation.

Accelerators may work in digital technology, but ag is different, Webb said.

Innovators with agricultural skills need more than mentorship. They need money and time to prove that their technology works.

Agtech. You are watching a two year field survey. According to Webb, they need access to very expensive infrastructure and equipment. (Investor) I would like to see the actual performance of the crop of interest for the pest of interest.

GIFS aims to play an important role in the path to commercialization of ag technology.

In January, GIFS and the University of Saskatchewan launched the Omics and Precision Agriculture Laboratory (OPAL), a state-of-the-art facility aimed at accelerating innovation in agriculture and agricultural foods.

With the release of GIFS, it is the only place in the country to provide analytical and computational services such as genomics (study of genetic material), phenomics (study of biological traits), and bioinformatics (analysis of biological data). ).

AgWestBio, whose mission is to bring GIFS and research to market, is also working on a concept called the Agri-Food Advancement Centre.

Unlike (high tech) incubators and accelerators. The company has been there for much longer, according to Webb. (Accelerator) is primarily focused on investment networking. At ag tech, we need to focus on mitigating technology risk.

Webb is discussing the concept of Advancement Center with other organizations. So far, the reaction has been positive.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos