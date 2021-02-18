Android 12 has more changes than expected





Android 12 Developer Preview has been released today! Breaking the expected schedule, Google pushed the first taste of the next version of Android. It’s available on the Pixel 3 Series, 3a Series, Pixel 4 Series, Pixel 4a Series, and the lonely Pixel 5. Release In fact, the target can also turn on Android 12 via an Android Studio emulator.

For regular feature level coverage, we’ve already jumped into this latest release. As always, Google pushed out a mostly developer-centric change log with its announcement. Many are related to APIs, activities, services, etc., but there are some highlights worth pointing out.

Notification UI tweaks: Based on Android 11 changes, Android 12 claims to improve animations and transitions in addition to a “more modern, easier to use, and more functional” notification design. This includes tweaking snooze notifications and experimenting with disabling half-swipe. However, the more substantive changes don’t seem to be (yet) live. Faster notifications: Google is adjusting the way developers call activities via notifications. The difference for users should mean that developers open much faster. However, the app must target Android 12 before this is strictly applied. Improved support for rich content: A new integrated API allows you to pull, drag and drop content from your clipboard or keyboard. Not only that, but in short, Android 12 makes it even easier for users to move content such as photos and videos between apps. Tactile associated with voice: Android 12 allows for “voice-bound tactile feedback”. The explanations and examples are not very clear, but in certain situations it seems that a dynamically generated tactile sensation based on sound can be “played” on a mobile phone. Improved Gesture Navigation in Immersive Mode: Google has done its best with Android Q, but the system of gesture navigation in full screen has changed. The app may need to be updated to support it, but it is expected that you will need to swipe once instead of twice to exit that view. HEVC and HDR transcoding: On Android 12, the app works in a new format and can convert HEVC or HDR and AVC on the fly, even if the app doesn’t support it directly, making it easy for developers to implement. For you, that means less problems playing recorded content on other devices. AVIF image support: Android 12 adds support for new container formats. This allows for high quality in a smaller size compared to older formats. New Mainline Module: As expected, the Android Runtime is becoming a mainline module, but new transcoding capabilities are also a mainline module. Benefits: Google can update more systems through the Play Store, making your smartphone last longer and safer.

It also includes some security and privacy changes, such as adjusting WebView cookies, limiting MACs, and controlling device identities. Curiously, Google doesn’t mention the previously leaked microphone and camera indicators. It may not be enabled or hidden in this version. Or you may have just escaped the announcement. In many cases, after the initial publication, you’ll find a fairly obvious change that Google simply commented on in these developer blog posts.

We will highlight some of the changes that we found not mentioned by Google.

One-handed mode: Disabled by default, but Google is working on it. New blue look: on Android 12[設定]Baby blue is displayed on. Restrictions on apps that can display media controls in quick settings: If you don’t want a particular app to overwhelm the quick settings panel, you can individually revoke that permission for the app. Emergency SOS Button: Similar to iOS features, you can quickly press the power button to trigger an emergency mode to make an emergency call. Better Notification Snooze: Now just tap. Better Screenshot Editor: Significantly more tools for marking up after taking screenshots, such as text and emoji stickers. “Vibration redirect” to the game controller: Brings the rumble on the device to an external game controller. It doesn’t seem to work yet, but the settings are there and labeled. Swipe to close screenshot: It’s easier than pressing that little X, but you can still wait. Larger and bolder new toggles in some spots: A second icon appears, double-checking whether it’s enabled or disabled. The A12 has a new toggle that appears in the header type settings that enable or disable categories on Android 12. Hidden, broken, but they are finally here. Near by Share for Wi-Fi passwords: No need to clutter strings or unnaturally share QR codes. Just send wirelessly, thanks to NearbyShare.Signs of Redesign: “Silky home” for Android 12[設定]It gives the menu an all-new One UI-inspired look, but for now it’s a hidden feature that needs to be enabled with the ADB command.

There are also new changes in how the foreground service starts. This can have significant implications that require further digging. However, Google seems to be doing what it can to minimize its harmful effects.

For developers: Changes for the app are now opt-in on Android 12 to give you more time to make changes. Many of them are also switchable with developer options or ADB in case you need to troubleshoot new changes or investigate their impact individually. As always, Android 12 has more private API / non-SDK interfaces locked down, so if you’re worried about what your app might be using, check out the full list. please. The final milestone for platform stability is set in August, so you need to be prepared before the API and behavior are included in the final release.

Also, there is skinny in the full schedule of slow release of Android 12. Three previews (two, counting the current one) and four betas are planned. You may also get a “release candidate build”. Google has listed it in one list, but it’s not included in the image above.

The Android 12 Developer Preview is also available on Android TV via the ADT-3 developer device. Not only has the ATV-related system changed in this release, but developers will also be able to see the Google TV experience from the new Chromecast with Google TV.

As I’ve said repeatedly in previous interviews, this first preview release is very clearly better, not for the general consumer, but for developers only. Most readers want to postpone at least until DP2 (a more stable beta release, if not later) and instead be content with our coverage. However, if you really need it, here are the steps.

