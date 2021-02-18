Google is evolving offline classrooms for Android to meet school needs





Google has reportedly announced a number of changes to Google Classroom for Android, including offline mode, in response to changing use cases and rapid growth. Specifically, according to Google, Classroom has more than 150 million users, up from 40 million last year. These numbers represent a change of about 275 percent.

There are two aspects to changing Google Classroom for Android here.

Google effectively summarizes your changes into one new feature. In short, this update will allow students to work offline. This includes reviewing issues, opening drive attachments, and writing issues to Google Docs. Students can basically download all Classroom materials together and work regardless of connection. You can then send the assignment when the connection returns.

Supporting that change, Google also guarantees a better workflow for attaching and sending images. The change happens as more students upload the work of the assignment as a photo. Google has added options for cropping and rotating images, adjusting lighting, and combining photos. The latter change will allow students to submit multiple photos in a single document.

For educators and instructors, Google makes task and job reviews easier. For example, the ability to easily switch between student submissions and grades has been added. This is possible when viewing issues via mobile. Rich Text Format is also built into all Classroom platforms as Google continues to drive educational apps.

Finally, teachers can see how students interact with Classroom on Android, including statistics about submitting assignments and posting comments.

When will these features arrive?

Currently, Google indicates that the changes here are intended to move Classroom for Android away from its position as a “learning hub.”

Instead, the company is refocusing on Classroom as a learning management system. The ultimate goal here is not what the service originally intended, but is in line with what teachers and students have come to expect. Specifically, because the school started treating Google Classroom as a “learning management system” on Android etc.

As a result, these updates add several other EdTech tools and add-ons. This will all be added along with the student information system roster synchronization and class settings. Exporting grades using Aspen SIS is also part of the expected addition. And finally, the tool now supports a total of 15 languages. Includes English, Spanish, Portuguese, Norwegian, Swedish, French, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Finnish, German, Korean, Danish, Malaysian and Hindi.

When it comes to the timeline, Google keeps that ambiguity. New features will be added at some point “later this year”.

