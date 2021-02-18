This is your chance to be featured on Google.





Is there graffiti there?

Even for casual artists, Doodle For Google is a very cool contest and you should consider participating.

Yes, the annual art contest will be held again until February 26th. So it still takes more than a week to get these entries.

Therefore, if you know a student from kindergarten to high school, or a student, you will be invited to create a scribble.

The artwork for one winner will be displayed on Google.com for one day. He or she also receives:

$ 30,000 University Scholarship

$ 50,000 Technology Package for Schools / Nonprofits

Google hardware

Fun google stolen goods

Four finalists will be listed in the Doodle for Google Gallery and will be awarded prizes such as a $ 5,000 college scholarship.

Doodles are grouped and judged by five grade groups:

K-3 grade

4th-5th grade

6th-7th grade

8th-9th grade

10th-12th grade

This year’s theme is: I’m strong …

The prompts are: Strength is not only the speed you can perform and the number of push-ups, but also your internal strength.

Advertising

How do you get over trouble and keep moving forward in difficult times? What can help clean the clouds above my head when I make a mistake or get scared? When the people around you are depressed, how do you use your inner power to lift them?

Our theme for this year is why you are uniquely strong.

So are you ready to enter?

Hit you with some links:

One last note. The above details are only relevant for US contests. Doodle for Google is held in other countries throughout the year, especially for the United States.

Want to see the top designs of 2020? Check it out, along with a gallery of past winners. Google said online that this is the 13th year of the contest.

Advertising

By the way, teachers (including non-profit leaders and after-school programs!) Can participate in Doodle on behalf of students from kindergarten to high school as long as each student’s parent or guardian has signed an entry form.

Please do your best!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos