Rebecca Minkoff’s Spring 2021 show uses Yahoo Ryot Lab’s 3DAR technology





Rebecca Minkoff is often at the forefront of fashion innovation. She was one of the first adapters in the See Now, Buy Now initiative in 2017, and designers debuted the ready-to-shop runway collection and became the first designer to stream the New York Fashion Week collection last week. I did. With OnlyFans. And the Spring 2021 collection takes that theme one step further with a show using 3D augmented reality in collaboration with Yahoo Ryot Lab, the official innovation partner of New York Fashion Week.

What exactly does that mean? Well, Yahoo Ryot Lab used thousands of photos of Minkov’s design to recreate the look in 3D. Yahoo’s immersive WebAR platform also allows viewers to use their mobile devices to see Minkov’s beloved maxi dresses, batik printed looks, and more in their living space. You can even walk 360 degrees around the apparel, incorporating every detail as if you were sitting in the front row.

Joanna Lambert, head of consumer at Verizon Media, told Bustle: She understands how to reach viewers in-store, directly to consumers, on the runway, or with an immersive experience. “

This experience is the first in the fashion industry and Yahoo Ryot Lab will collaborate with more designers during Fashion Week in September. The project also has the potential to lead to future partnerships with retailers and take the virtual shopping experience to a new level.

Following the groundbreaking presentation, Bustle talked with Rebecca Minkoff about technology, sustainability and the future of post-quarantine fashion.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

What kind of experience did you want to provide your viewers with 3DAR at Yahoo RyotLab? Do you think this innovation is all the rage in the industry?

The experience we wanted to create was due to COVID limits and the lack of ability to reach consumers through tactile face-to-face events, as usually up to 500 consumers are attending the show. is. I felt that this 3DAR experience provided consumers with something as close as possible to what they could expect from that type of experience, as if they were there.

Looking at the history of technology, adoption is slow and accelerating rapidly. A good example is a QR code that no one is using, but I put it in my bag many years ago. QR codes have been used everywhere since the pandemic.

What was the inspiration for your latest collection?

It’s all about celebrating the effortless, bohemian spirit of the Rebecca Minkoff brand with a touch of edge, usually accentuated by accessories.We always like the West Coast-Meeting-East balance [Coast] I wanted to celebrate it in the spring.

How would you like to feel when you get dressed?

Confident and optimistic. The first thing I bought when I filled in the blanks was that I love to hear every time I meet a customer. Whether it was the first job, the first promotion, the graduation, when we are worn by women, we are part of something that is a milestone in a woman’s life love.

What are you making to make your brand even more environmentally friendly?

Sustainability is a topic I often talk about. We are far from perfect. Recently, we replaced about 80% of the plastic in our supply chain with recycled paper. There are actually only two areas of plastic left in the supply chain, and we are working hard to get rid of them. It is a bag that covers the handbag and a garment bag where the clothing is shipped.

What are your predictions about post-quarantine clothing?

Comfort remains important. Elastic waistband. I don’t want to sweat anymore, so anyone who comes up with comfort jeans will win. But for now, I think we still want comfort above all else.

Thinking about the future of fashion as a whole, as the industry has turned over recently?

People are aware of how little they need. They buy with a purpose. They buy because they want to know and understand what a brand represents and what its value is. And there’s a great upcycling community that people are aware of when they buy what they like, cherish it, and when it’s over. That’s what happens.

This interview has been edited and summarized for clarity.

