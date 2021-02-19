Nintendo’s new concierge service offers amazing game recommendations





Nintendo’s new concierge service is obviously not aimed at people like me, but I just wanted to give it a try. Thankfully, try it and no matter who you are, it seems to offer great service.

A quick glance at the website reveals that the free booking-based customer service program is for people who are new to Nintendo Switch, or at least new to it. For example, you can schedule a 30-minute chat with a Nintendo representative on topics such as games (introduction), security and privacy, and even Nintendo Switch 101.

For example, those who reviewed when switch hardware was released and spent 500 hours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are not. not me.

Despite informing Nintendo in advance that I’m a game reporter, Nintendo’s representative, Adonis, warmly welcomed me during last week’s session and was ready to travel what I chose. Topic: “Games (what to play next)”

Adonis knew I was here already with a fairly complete Switch library, but also told him that my visit was sincere. I wanted to know what this process was like and how deep Nintendo’s recommendations would be. Will he simply recommend some Mario games and call it there? Was his job limited to explaining how to access the e-shop? Was this just Nintendo’s cash acquisition? Did he try to encourage me to buy multiple regular priced titles? How good are the recommendations really?

Fortunately, Adonis has put up with my anomalous situation and will tell me a bit about what I’ve been playing lately and what I’m interested in telling him where to start. Invited me to. Recently I was playing Animal Crossing and the indie puzzle title Cult, looking forward to Bravely Default 2 in a few weeks and saying I wanted to fill something in the meantime.

Then Adonis did the best he could: he recommended that I do a lot of game demos.

As we were making a video call, he offered to share his screen with me and showed me the Nintendo Switch. So he went to the e-shop and guided us through the process of searching for games in the available demos, and the genre (we’re an RPG). He then slowly began scrolling through the game, calling for some recommendations like Manna Trials, Octopath Traveler, and Cat Quest.

I admit it-I actually learned something during this session. As I write about games for life, I rarely have a reason to casually browse e-shops. We already know most of the games we want to play right away, so we’ve never taken the time to consider the breadth of the game using the free demos currently available. We have a lot! In fact, much more than I had thought before. I immediately started writing titles on sticky notes.

I was also impressed by the fact that Adonis seemed willing to jump out of the first-party catalog and recommend games from partners, big and small. Other than Catquest, other indies he mentioned included Grindstone and Wonderful 101, who were pleased to reach the switch after being overlooked by many on the Wii U. He also abandoned Dragon Quest Builder (after I told him, Dragon Quest itself wasn’t a big deal), Pokemon Mystery Dungeon (because he said he liked Sword and Shield and Let’s Go!), And Chief. We mentioned the distance partner and were looking for a game, so we played together in the next Monster Hunter Rise demo co-op.

Oh, and he eventually came to recommend a new Mario game, but at that point I had a list that would easily get over me in the weeks after Bravely Default 2.

He named some of the games I’ve already played and left the conversation with a long list of titles I’ve known for a while, but for some reason didn’t give a fair shake. .. Some, like Grindstone and Octopath, are games I’ve wanted to play for a while and I just didn’t have the time. I spent the weekend in and out of the game demos, working on at least everything Adonis recommends, except for Monster Hunter (unfortunately the demo is over for now).

Nintendo’s interest in making the system understandable to people with little gaming know-how is neither new nor surprising, but this latest effort has made a legitimate impression on me. I entered in the hope that I would be told to buy a $ 60 game that I had already played or wasn’t particularly interested in. Instead, someone who clearly loves the game and is familiar with it talks about it enthusiastically and passionately. I navigated the system that didn’t take much time and found a new game that I could enjoy. If this is my experience as someone who is very happy with her switch, I can imagine that it might be even more enlightening for newcomers who have no idea where to start.

The concierge service is currently a pilot program that Nintendo says is only available in January and February, but they can keep it open longer and spread it to new switch owners. I hope it will be successful and useful. If you have friends or family who are new to games or switch systems and need help, I can’t fully recommend it.

Also, Adonis, if you’re reading this: These recommendations dominate and after today’s work I’ll play more Dragon Quest Builder. Thank you!

Rebekah Valentine is an IGN news reporter. She can be found on Twitter @ duckvalentine.





