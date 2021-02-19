New technologies can drive innovation when people come first





Companies strive to innovate to stay competitive, but adopting new technologies is not all about change.

Mature enterprises begin to innovate in new technologies by breaking them down into workflows that are independent of their day-to-day technology needs. But cultural change and adaptation to the workforce equation also affect the success of innovation.

Bobby Cameron, Forrester’s VP and Chief Analyst, said: “It’s not part of innovation. It’s not part of solution delivery.”

In a 2021 IT report, SWZD surveyed 1,073 IT buyers and found that by 2021, 61% of organizations will implement or implement IT automation within two years. Stated. Almost half have plans for IoT, and 33% say the same about edge computing.

According to Cameron, IT executives adopting emerging technologies need to listen to future changes and investigate how new technologies fit into corporate opportunities.

When companies are in the maturity stage of transformation, they can eventually integrate new technologies into the innovation process.

For example, public cloud and edge computing will open up new opportunities for CIOs to accelerate software development and leverage other new technologies, Forrester VP and Principal Analyst Dave Bartoltetti said at an event in November. Stated.

However, these efforts are usually most effective when they are relevant to your business strategy.

“Companies are advised not just to sit down [and] Try the technology without a strategy, “says Cameron.

By including strategy in the process, Cameron says, instead of doing random research and development on new technologies, it drives the business towards strategic initiatives.

“We embrace new technologies, run innovation cycles, come up with ideas, pick up some great ideas, incubate, test and validate with our customers,” said Cameron. “And if you find something that works, put it into production.”

Work with people first, then new technology

Innovation is more than just a technology process. Cultural shifts give innovators the freedom to try new things and maintain employee involvement, bridging the adoption of new technologies and innovation.

According to Ravin Jesuthasan, global leader in Mercer’s transformation services, leading technology, not work, creates a human-to-machine spirit. Thinking creates more work for humans to fill process gaps.

When embracing new technologies and innovative processes, IT executives need to consider “how to properly maintain and hire talent, even with automation, rather than seeing humans as disposable.” There is.

By creating incentives, leaders can secure their employees from participating in new technology and innovation processes. According to Jesuthasan, skill opportunities provide the ability to leverage technology, and if innovation minimizes its current role, companies can secure employees to other positions.

“The work-leading organizations that are continually experimenting with new technologies are the most agile and can proactively predict and deal with how technology evolves the work equation,” Jesuthasan said. Mr. says.

