Google has a new responsible AI lead – TechCrunch





Bloomberg reported today that Google has appointed Dr. Marian Croak as the responsible leader in artificial intelligence within Google Research. Croak was formerly Vice President of Engineering for the company.

In her new role, Croak oversees teams working on accessibility, AI for social benefit, algorithmic fairness in health, brain fairness, ethical AI and more. She will report to Jeff Dean, SVP of Google AI Research and Health. Checking the news In a Google blog post and video, Croak said:

This area, the area of ​​responsible AI and ethics, is new. Most institutions have only developed principles in the last five years and they are very high level abstract principles. There are many disagreements and many conflicts regarding trying to standardize the normative definitions of these principles. Who uses the definition of fairness, or safety? Currently, there are quite a few conflicts in this area, which can sometimes be polarized. And what I want to do is probably to get people to talk in a more diplomatic way than they are now so that they can really move the field forward.

This all happens after the resignation of Dr. Timnit Gebru, a former co-leader of Google’s ethical AI team, and the corporate lockout of researcher Margaret Mitchell, the founder of Google’s ethical AI team. In January, Google revoked corporate access from AI ethicist Margaret Mitchell for finding examples of Gebru abuse using automated scripts, according to Axios. Gebru says he was fired by Google while he claimed to have resigned. In a statement to Axios at the time, Google said:

Our security system automatically activates an employee’s corporate account when it detects that a credential issue poses a risk of account compromise, or when an automated rule involving the processing of sensitive data is triggered. Lock In this example, yesterday the system detected that an account stole thousands of files and shared them with multiple external accounts. I explained this to employees early today.

Mitchell is still locked out of her account and tweeted today about how she knew only about the reorganization through Bloomberg’s story.

… and this is how I know. I am very pleased with all the trust they have rebuilt. I was completely erased and my team seems to have been robbed. https: //t.co/1BTGOo5Wry

— MMitchell (@mmitchell_ai) February 18, 2021

TechCrunch contacted Google to determine what this meant for Mitchell, but the company refused to comment on her.

