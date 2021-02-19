M1 Mac Mini Deals: Save Up to $ 99 With Apple’s Latest Affordable Desktop





The Mac Mini, along with its more mobile Mac cousins, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, was the first Apple computer to abandon Intel silicon in favor of Apple’s new M1 processor. Early testing of the M1 machine has shown significant performance improvements over previous machines. We are currently getting discounts on new machines.

You can find discounts on the M1 MacBook, but the Mac Mini remains the cheapest entry point for Mac OS. The baseline model of the M1 Mac Mini costs $ 699 and has 8GB of RAM and 256 SSDs. The step-up model costs $ 899 and doubles the storage capacity to 512GB. Amazon is currently offering both configurations at a discounted price. Save $ 99 on the baseline configuration and $ 50 on the step-up model.

However, while models sold by Amazon and other retailers have a fixed configuration, one of the benefits of paying the full price and purchasing from Apple is customizing the machine to RAM or a large solid-state drive. Is to be able to add. Also, unlike most other desktops, the Mac Mini’s RAM is not user-upgradable. Apple’s M1 system-on-chip (SoC) integrates CPU, GPU, RAM, and other components to improve power and efficiency, but the drawback of this integration is that DIMMs allow you to add more RAM after purchase. There are no slots. ..

It’s also worth noting that the Apple Store offers student discounts on education, and while some upgrades are also discounted, the new Mac Mini saves only $ 20. For example, doubling RAM to 16GB costs $ 180 for an education discount instead of the usual $ 200.

Continue reading to see the best prices currently available on Apple’s Mac Mini. This page is updated regularly.

Discount, comparison model of Mac Mini (with CPU and storage capacity) Best price (current) Best price (always) Mac Mini (with M1 chip and 256GB SSD) $ 699 $ 600 $ 600 Mac Mini (with M1 chip and 512GB SSD) ) $ 899 $ 849 $ 829

* Please note that “always” means the highest price seen at an Apple Authorized Retailer for the life of the product.

When I arrived at the Amazon page for a baseline Mac Mini with an M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD, I saw a price of $ 669, and I wonder how I came up with a $ 100 discount. Check out the green print below the Amazon price-it says you can save $ 69.01 at checkout. And yes, adding a Mac Mini to your cart will reduce the price to $ 600, a total savings of $ 99. In addition to the first $ 30, you’ll save an additional $ 69 at checkout. This is the cheapest price I’ve ever seen on an M1 Mac Mini.

And Ackerman / CNET

Adding a step-up Mac Mini to Amazon’s cart doesn’t save you any extra, but this model is currently $ 50 off. At $ 849, it’s $ 20 above the previous low of $ 829.

Currently playing: Watch this: Experience the all-new Apple Mac M1 lineup

9:02

