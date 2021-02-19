New YouTube TV Bundle Saves $ 5 on HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz – BGR





YouTube TV has added a new Entertainment Plus bundle that includes $ 29.99 per month subscriptions for HBO Max ($ 14.99), Showtime ($ 10.99), and Starz ($ 8.99). This is the second premium channel bundle introduced by YouTube TV with the Sports Plus bundle including NFL RedZone, FOX College Sports, GOLTV, FOX Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG / TVG2 and Stadium for $ 10.99 per month. YouTube TV costs $ 64.99 per month and has over 85 live channels by default.

For YouTube TV subscribers who prefer to get all their live entertainment in one app, the new Entertainment Plus bundle is for you. On Thursday, YouTube TV officially confirmed the existence of a new bundle featuring a $ 29.99 / month subscription to HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz. This is the first such bundle seen by Internet TV providers, $ 5 cheaper than paying for each service alone.

HBO Max typically costs $ 14.99 per month, Showtime costs $ 10.99 per month, and Starz costs $ 8.99 per month. For YouTube TV subscribers who pay for all three services, the EntertainmentPlus bundle seems easy. The company notes that you must cancel your current subscription before you can purchase the bundle.

The introduction of this bundle is certainly a great bonus for YouTube TV subscribers, but it does not completely compensate for the soaring price of monthly subscriptions to Internet TV services. In April 2019, YouTube TV rose to $ 49.99 per month, rising to $ 64.99 last summer after channels such as BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 were added. Did. .. Even with a $ 5 savings, the Entertainment Plus bundle raises the price of your YouTube TV subscription to $ 94.99.

Entertainment Plus gives you fingertip access to more original series and movies. Add ➕ to watch 👀 @ hbomax, @ Showtime, @ STARZ and you’ll get an additional $ 29.99 on YouTube TV. pic.twitter.com/OaQu67B21w

— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 18, 2021

Previously, YouTube TV added a Sports Plus bundle that included the NFL RedZone, FOX College Sports, GOLTV, FOX Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG / TVG2, and Stadium for $ 10.99 per month.

The Entertainment Plus bundle is actually the second bundle YouTube TV has ever announced. On Wednesday, YouTube shared a blog post announcing many new features and initiatives that will be introduced in various apps and platforms. In another upcoming bundle, YouTube TV subscribers will be able to “watch available shows in 4K or download them to a DVR and watch them offline later.” Add-ons also allow subscribers access to unlimited concurrent streams at home, as opposed to the current limit of 3 streams.

Jacob began taking up video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it soon became clear that this was what he wanted to do to make a living. He currently lives in New York and is writing for BGR. His previously published works can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and GameRant.







