Nvidia says it won’t undermine the Ethereum mining performance of existing GPUs





This morning, Nvidia announced that it will artificially degrade the performance of the next $ 329 GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for one particular task, Ethereum cryptocurrency mining. The news may sound strange, but to the ears of gamers who have failed to get a graphics card for months due to a huge shortage of GPUs and blamed some of them on miners. It was music.

You may be wondering: what does this mean for other GPUs? Nvidia hasn’t talked about plans for future graphics cards yet, but the company has told The Verge that it won’t undermine existing GPUs (although not uncertain). A spokeswoman says it doesn’t limit the performance of GPUs already on the market.

I also don’t mean that the company’s new cryptocurrency mining processor (CMP) card batch sold as an alternative to those miners could result in gamers actually being able to buy the RTX 3060. I was a little skeptical. If Nvidias diverts its already limited GPU production capacity to CMP, does that mean it has a small number of gaming GPUs in the first place? The global semiconductor shortage continues.

Nvidias’ new cryptocurrency mining processor (CMP). Image: Nvidia

However, Nvidia strongly suggests that the new CMP will not affect the ability to create GeForce gaming cards at all. A spokeswoman replied in an email that the chips used for CMP could not meet the GeForce specifications and would not affect GeForce’s overall capacity or availability.

Nvidia is about binning the process by which chip makers such as Intel, AMD, and Nvidia occasionally take chips that aren’t 100% working due to manufacturing flaws and sell them as slower or less functional parts. I don’t make sure you’re talking, but it certainly sounds like a statement.

But they can be quite different. The Nvidias CMP shot above is quite different from the layout of the Nvidias GA102 used in the Ampere-based RTX 3080 and 3090, or the GA104 used in the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti. It’s also not very similar to Nvidias’ previous generation Turing desktop chips. Perhaps CMP is just a GPU design that hasn’t been publicly disclosed.

If so, it’s vague to have a stockpile of old chips used by Nvidia. After all, it’s doubtful that the company that revived the GTX 1050 Ti from 2016 and Nvidia switched to one of the RTX 30 series factories just to make it happen. But even if you don’t know what CMP really is, your guess is as good as our guess.

Finally, you may be wondering: why do other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin also see incredible profits, but only weaken Ethereum mining? Here’s the complete Nvidias answer:

Ethereum has the highest global mining yield of any GPU minable coin at the moment, so it could be the main demand driver for GPUs in mining. Other algorithms do not contribute significantly to the demand for GPUs and cannot be changed quickly due to network effects within a particular cryptocurrency. The rate limiter applies to anything that uses an algorithm like Dagger Hashimoto or Ethash.

When Nvidia went on sale February 25th at 12:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time), I was looking forward to seeing if the $ 329 GeForce RTX 3060 could be purchased more easily than previous GPUs. After months of 24-hour hunting, I was finally able to get the 3060 Ti a few weeks ago. Hope you don’t have to go that far

