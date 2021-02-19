Burning Crusaders Classic Leaks Before BlizzCon





Enlarge / It’s a pretty game-Announcement Leak, Blizzard.

Prior to the frenzy of BlizzCon game announcements this weekend, two Blizzard secrets sneaked in in the form of leaks. Both revolve around World of Warcraft. One for the latest Shadowlands extensions and one for the World of Warcraft Classic server option.

In the latter case, The Burning Crusade, a very popular WoW expansion pack in 2007, will be bolted to the WoW Classic option in the Blizzard Launcher from sometime in 2021. The news comes from an obvious leak of official BlizzCon press release material formatted with official images and upcoming descriptions found by users of the Reddit WoW community on Blizzard’s official server.

Similar to the official WoW Vanilla launch in 2019, The Burning Crusade is back with no new or special features in addition to what was originally included with the game. Recall that this expansion pack included a gradual drop of content while Blizzard maintained it before selling the Wrath of the Lich King in 2008. Step by step at a pace tailored to the WoW Classic community. Prepare to confront the Zuraman gods and gather your friends to face Sunwell’s wrath in preparation for the opening of the Black Temple. “

Enlarged / Delicious new Burning Crusade art, also part of today’s pre-BlizzCon leak.

Blizzard

The documentation does not describe quality of life (QoL) changes, so even if Blood Elf and Draenei improve the balance between Horde and Alliance, they still need to be reconciled with the original habit of expansion. A new race with this expansion. If this is where you want your WoW memories to last through the official Blizzard server, you’re in heaven, especially because anyone who has already paid for your WoW subscription can renew it for free. I will. On the other hand, if you want to keep things vanilla, you can suppress the WoW Classic character and stay in a world that doesn’t know Outland’s kisses. (If you need help making that decision, probably flip through Ars’ 2007 TBC review.)

Offering both options on the official WoW server is a great indicator that Blizzard is devoted to the appeal of relive the old WoW era, but this expansion eliminates the nostalgia of WoW Classic players. You have to imagine that. Our report on fans who revived the old WoW version on a private server that Blizzard counterattacked certainly never beat Lich King or Cataclysmeras.

Another wild leak for Shadowlands’ upcoming “Chains of Domination” update also occurred in the form of a leaked Blizzard press release. This is WoWHead categorized by many images and descriptions of upcoming appointments. Fans playing the latest extensions can at some point expect at least one new raid and mega dungeon in addition to the usual extension patch trimming. The leak didn’t include a release date, but I’m not sure if a stealth drop is expected when the update is announced tomorrow.

