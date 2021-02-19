Kahoot! Integrate with Google Classroom and Google Search to make learning great.





Oslo, Norway (February 18, 2021) – Kahoot, a global learning platform company! Is Kahoot today! Announced future integration with Google to enable seamless use of. Millions of Kahoot! Using Google services such as Google Classroom and Google Search! And Google users. The upcoming integration was announced at the Learning with Google event for educators on February 17th and 18th.

Over 1.5 billion participating players have visited Kahoot! A platform for the last 12 months to bring learning involvement, including more than 7.5 million teachers and hundreds of millions of students worldwide. 2019, Kahoot! Selected as a Google for Education partner, Kahoot! In the poll, Kahoot! More than half (51%) of the US educator base says they use Google Classroom.

Kahoot! Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Google, is pleased to work closely with Google to support educators, inspire students in new ways and achieve great learning around the world. “Through these integrations, Kahoot! You can also use Google to discover new ideas when your students are in the classroom, virtually connected, or studying independently at home. It’s easy to learn in an exciting way. “

Extend Kahoot! Google Classroom experience

Kahoot! We are extending Kahoot! A learning experience by developing a Google Classroom add-on that will be available later this year. This makes the educator Kahoot! You can access. Kahoot! Will be featured and distributed. Games directly to all students. Educators can launch live Kahoot! A game hosted through face-to-face or video conferencing.

Kahoot!And Google search exercises

Google is Kahoot! Work with several educational websites, including to launch a new interactive experience. This simplifies access to compelling learning tools throughout the web. In the coming weeks, students (and parents!) Will be able to practice the question and gain a better understanding of the STEM concept through Google Search.

This has been enhanced by the integration with schema.org, Kahoot! Contains a sample of exercises. Academy, Kahoot! Knowledge Platform and Online Teacher Community.

Both of these upcoming integrations provide a great and convenient way for teachers and students to connect virtually and face-to-face, all supporting goal achievement and learning excellence.

Visit Kahoot! News to keep company news and the latest information up to date.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! We are on a mission to make learning great! We want to empower everyone, including children, students and employees, to maximize their learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for individuals or businesses to create, share, and play learning games that promote engaging engagement. In addition, our app family takes math learning to a new level, enabling children to learn to read through play. Learners of all ages can naturalize language learning with immersive visuals and play with the Drops app. Organizations can use Actimo, an employee engagement platform, to connect and engage their work teams. Kahoot launched in 2013! Our vision is to build a world-leading learning platform. In the last 12 months, Kahoot! Over 250 million games have been played on. A platform with 1.5 billion participating players in 200 countries. The company is headquartered in Norway and has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. let’s play!

