Pre-order guide for “Monster Hunter Rise” Pro Controller Nintendo Switch Special Edition Bundle

The new Nintendo Switch “Monster Hunter Rise” special edition will be released on March 26th. Nintendo Switch is currently reported to be pre-orderable on GameStop. However, most special edition switch consoles tend to sell out very quickly, so gamers will probably need to pre-order the special edition Nintendo Switch now.

In addition, it is reported that the aforementioned Switch Pro controller “Monster Hunter Rise” edition can also be pre-ordered. This report is based on an IGN article announcing both the switch itself and the currently pre-orderable Switch Pro Controller “Monster Hunter Rise” Deluxe Edition.

Where to pre-order Monster Hunter Rise online Nintendo Switch “Monster Hunter Rise” Deluxe Edition

GameStop sells for $ 369.99

Nintendo Switch “Monster Hunter Rise” Edition Pro Controller

GameStop sells for $ 74.99

Best Buy sells for $ 74.99

Console bundle

Future console bundles will also include the reported special edition switch and digital code for gamers to download the aforementioned “Monster Hunter Rise” and Deluxe Kit DLC. This is the first time a game has been included in a special edition switch. The previous special edition of Animal Crossing Switch reportedly did not include free games.

The IGN article describes the Nintendo Switch, which has the basic features of “Monster Hunter” iconographic etching. This includes metallic gold artwork featuring Magna Maro and the flagship monsters of the next game. A similar design is skillfully etched on the Joy-Con of the Nintendo Switch. This includes the back of the Nintendo Switch screen.

“Monster Hunter” Switch 2021

Future Nintendo Switch Pro Controller “Monster Hunter Rise” editions are expected to feature the exact same golden Magna Maro design etched into a unique faceplate. It reportedly fits perfectly with the console mentioned above or looks great on a coffee table. Both special edition hardware will be released on March 26th, along with the next game itself.

According to a Collider article, Nintendo is actually hosting one of their big live streams, Nintendo Direct, and recently revealed some major current and upcoming titles. Nintendo Direct has also revealed many details about the crossover between Animal Crossing and Super Mario Bros. Of course, Nintendo Direct also elaborated on “Monster Hunter Rise,” the latest in a particular long-term action RPG survival franchise.

The trailer shows what actually looks like a number of attractive environments in the game. This includes a very sturdy roster of many scary monsters and friends who face to demand their precious crafts to build powerful armor and weapons.

