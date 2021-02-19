Ventura County Economic Development Association recognizes Phatmwerks Institute for public-private partnership award





Port Huney, California —

A collaborative and innovative government and industry space, Fathomwerx Lab has recently moved from the Ventura County Economic Development Association (VCEDA) to local, state-wide, and national economies, including some new relationships and potential new technologies. Received the Public-Private Partnership Award for contributions.

Fathomwerx was virtually award-winning at VCEDA’s 50th Annual Business Outlook Conference (BOC) on January 15th, with Ventura County decision makers, discipline experts, and local executives. We welcomed community leaders, educators and elected officials.

The theme of this year’s conference was Economic Recovery after COVID-19: The Future of Work, addressing ongoing challenges that are currently affecting local, state-wide, and national economies.

According to VCEDA.org, BOC is considered one of the most recognized and longest-running conferences by business leaders and supporters in Ventura County.

Sandy Smith, consultant for engineering, safety, planning and environment specialists in Ventura, California and chair of VCEDA’s policy committee, effectively presents a public-private partnership award to the public-private consortium Fatomwerks. Did. A physical collaboration space where civil servants, business owners, entrepreneurs, and academics provide innovation, experimentation, and relocation / migration capabilities.

“This honor recognizes outstanding and innovative projects that have significantly improved the economic vitality of communities and businesses through collaboration between the public and private sectors,” Smith said.

Bryan Went, co-founder of Matter Labs in Camarillo, Calif., Has effectively won this award on behalf of Fathomwerx at the Lab’s Port of Huneyme. Matter Labs, a consulting firm specializing in new technologies, is a Ph.D. in addition to Port Huneyme, the non-profit Ventura County Economic Development Cooperation (VCEDC), and the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC PHD) in the Port Huneyme division. One of Velks’ partners.

“I’m honored to receive this award and I’m happy to share it with my partner,” Went said.

Fathomwerx was founded and developed in 2019 through a Partnership Brokerage Agreement (PIA) between NSWC PHD, Port of Huneyme, VCEDC, and Matter Labs. That same year, Fathomwerx signed a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to formalize the relationship between government and private sector.

VCEDA acknowledged Fathomwerx for some contributions to the vitality of the local economy under the PPP agreement. As one of them, Fathomwerx provides space and equipment for testing and prototyping technology that was finally commercialized after being developed through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between PHD and a private sector. did.

In addition, the technology proposed during the Innovation Discovery event hosted by Fathomwerx has resulted in several product license agreements that could potentially lead to commercial products.

The Innovation Discovery Event offers the opportunity to work with local entrepreneurs to explore ways to expand and commercialize applications for intellectual property developed by the US Navy.

Fathomwerx has also benefited the Ventura County community by creating 21 Small Business Innovation Research Programs, 7 CRADAs, and 3 PIAs.

Alan Jaeger, Director of Ventura Tech Bridge and NSWCPHD Research Technology Application Manager, said the partnership is to accelerate the capabilities of Navy fighters.

“It’s all about strengthening the industrial base for the mutual benefit of the Navy and the region,” he said. “As for the industry, partnerships are focused on providing insights and tools for the benefit of collaboration.”

In 2020, Fathomworx Lab became NavalX Ventura Tech Bridge. It is one of a number of relationship-based networks developed within the US region where connections already exist between Navy and US Marine Corps facilities, private sector, and academia.

This role allows Fathomwerx to have a more beneficial impact on the region, expanding the region and at the same time supporting the Navy’s future fleet.

“TechBridges supports collaboration, knowledge sharing, innovation and accelerating fighter solutions with cutting-edge technology companies and innovation partners,” said Jaeger.

