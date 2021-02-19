YouTube TV’s new bundle saves users $ 5 on HBO Max, Starz and Showtime





The new YouTube TV bundle saves users $ 5 on HBO Max, Starz and Showtime, and sells for $ 64.99 on 85 live channels (Screenshot of TheRenderQ YouTube).

If you’re already subscribed to YouTube TV and want to get all the live entertainment you can in a single app, the new Entertainment Plus bundle mentioned above is definitely the right choice. This Thursday, YouTube TV officially confirmed the existence of the new bundle. It reportsly offers Showtime, HBO Max, and Starz subscriptions for just $ 29.99 per month.

YouTube TV bundle

This is $ 5 less than paying for each particular service alone. This is also the first time such a bundle has popped up from a particular Internet TV provider. Reminds me of cable TV?

According to a BGR article, the introduction of this particular bundle is definitely a great addition for those who have already subscribed to YouTube TV. However, this does not completely compensate for the particular soaring prices of the aforementioned monthly subscriptions to certain Internet TV services.

YouTube TV prices

In April 2019, online YouTube TV actually raised its price to $ 49.99 per month. It was reported that prices surged to $ 64.99 and several more channels were added shortly after the launch of Comedy Central, CMT, BET, Nickelodeon, TV Land, Paramount Network and VH1 last summer. I will. Even with the reported $ 5, the entire entertainment bundle is reported to raise the price of YouTube TV subscriptions to a significant $ 94.99.

It was also previously pointed out that YouTube TV has added a new Sports Plus bundle that includes FOX College Sports, NFL RedZone, GOLTV, MAVTV Motorsports Network, FOX Soccer Plus, TVG / TVG2, and a stadium for a whopping $ 10.99 each. I did. Moon.

YouTube TV update

The Entertainment Plus bundle above is actually the second YouTube TV bundle reportedly announced in the past. On Wednesday, YouTube shared another blog post, mentioning some new features as well as initiatives taking place in a variety of its own apps and platforms.

Users can expect another bundle to emerge that allows YouTube TV subscribers to watch the show in 4K or later download it for watching the show offline on the DVR. The add-on, reportedly, gives YouTube TV subscribers comfortable access to what’s called an “unlimited concurrent stream” at home. This is in contrast to the current limit of only 3 streams at a time. The price of the newly upgraded version may seem expensive, but it may be worth the addition for families and families sharing subscriptions to minimize total costs.

