SAG-AFTRA & AFL-CIO Hosts 3rd Labor Innovation and Technology Summit-Deadline





SAG-AFTRA and AFL-CIO will host their third Annual Labor Innovation and Technology Summit on Friday. This is a full-day virtual program that brings together trade union, technology, entertainment, and media leaders to discuss the future of work.

This year’s summit will include discussions with key industry leaders and influencers. • Rise of Streaming Services • Changes in Business Models for Content Delivery • New Uses for Volume Video • Fighting Deepfake • Games and Voiceover Trends • Innovation and COVID-19 Overview Affecting Essential Workers

Gabrielle Carteris, President of SAG-AFTRA, will hold an event. The event will include a keynote speech by AFL-CIO Secretary and Treasurer Liz Schler and Tristan Harris, Co-Founder and President of the Humanitarian Technology Center.

A related story panel on the impact of a pandemic on the production space set on Friday. APA, Broadcast Management Group, Greenlight Go Hosting

HBO-Warner Bros, the national secretary general of SAG-AFTRA, smashed the traditional movie distribution model. Discuss contracts and their potential impact on the industry.

Click here to enroll in a free, publicly available program.

The schedule for the summit is as follows:

Welcome words by Gabrielle Carteris at 9am

9:15 AM Straight to Streaming: Pandemic Strategy or New Normal? HBO-Warner Brothers Analysis

9:30 am Streaming and changing business model. The expansion of streaming viewers through pandemics simply accelerated the production trend. Jeffrey Cole, director of the Digital Future Center at USC’s Annenberg Communication and Journalism School, observed that the final Emmy nominee featured all streaming content. Shortly thereafter, with the launch of Disney’s now-globalized streaming service. Cole and David White discuss core questions. What will the future of streaming bring to the desire for talent?

10:15 amVolumetric The future of video and entertainment. Technology is changing the entertainment landscape rapidly, and holograms and digital humans are more prevalent than ever. In this discussion, we will explore how volume video technology is used today. How to enable performers to secure more revenue and ongoing work. And the ethics and legality surrounding the use of digital names and portraits.

Moderators: Matthew Papish, CEO, Immersive Talent Management; Partnership Strategy and Business Development at Samsung XR

Panelists: • Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, COO & General Counsel, SAG-AFTRA • Roi Lev, Business Development Director, Tetavi • Irfan Merchant, Principal, Mobile MotionMoCap Studios • BooWong, Emerging Technologies, The Mill • Piotr Arcturus, Partnership & Marketing Officer, Uzarowicz

The 11:15 amDeepfakes Update provides a brief introduction to deepfake technology and current legal efforts to address some of its potential harms. Keynote: SAG-AFTRA Assistant General Counsel, Intellectual Property and Contracts, Daniel Van Liar.

11:30 am From game to dubbing: The latest information on voiceovers. In this discussion, we’ll discuss the transition to telecommuting, organizing telecommuting, and the sources of gaming and streaming comfort during a pandemic. Panelists will also delve into how and why VO performers, who have traditionally worked in video games and animation, have found new opportunities for dubbing through organizational efforts and the 2019 Netflix deal.

Moderators: David Errigo Jr., Voice Actor, SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Vocal Committee, Dubbed Haiku Actors Union

Panelists: • Sarah Hermale, Voice Actor, Interactive Committee, # in4indies • Xander Mobus, Voice Actor, Dubbed Haiku Actors Union

11:45 am CES game changer. Take a quick look at the 10 game changers that will shape the future of entertainment technology.

Moderators: Rebecca Damon, Executive Vice President of SAG-AFTRA, President of Union’s New York Local President, and Chair of the National Innovation & New Technology Committee

Panelists: • Aubrey Mozino, National Innovation & New Technology Committee • Dileep Rao, National Innovation & New Technology Committee • Ben Whitehair, National Board Member and National Innovation & New Technology Committee Member

1:15 pm Keynote: AFL-CIO Secretary and Accounting Liz Shuler How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Robotics and Automation, and Internet Breakthroughs Affect Workplaces in All Areas of the Economy Discuss the union about what to do.

1:30 pm Innovation and Pandemic: What’s Next for Key Workers? Experiences and lessons learned in key sectors such as education, healthcare and retail groceries, how innovation and pandemics changed jobs and impacted front-line employees, and some changes (normal after Covid) Discussions focusing on how they will appear in the long run (if they become) Work, workers, and important service issues.

Moderators: Ryan Heath, Senior Editor and Author, Global Translations Newsletter, POLITICO

Panelists: • Bonnie Castillo, Secretary-General of the National Nurses United • Mark Perone, International President of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union • Liz Shuler, Secretary and Finance Secretary of AFL-CIO • Randi Weingart, President of the American Teachers’ Federation Garten

2:30 pm Big data, surveillance and discrimination. This panel explores the impact of data quests on workers and how they can be encouraged through organization, negotiation, and legislation in terms of monitoring, management, discrimination, and prevention of unionization.

Moderator: Amanda Ballantine, Director of the AFL-CIO Technology Institute

Panelists • David Mertz, Assistant Chairman of Retail, Wholesale, Department Store Union • Michelle Miller, Co-Founder and Co-Secretary General of Coworker.org • Aiha Nguyen, Program Director of Labor Futures, Data and Society • Data from Michelle Penson, AFL-CIO Deputy Director of Analysis and Infrastructure Resources

3:30 pm Closing remarks by Gabrielle Carteris

