PUBG Mobile 1.2 APK download link is now available





Last month, Tencent Games released the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update for the global version of the game. According to an Insidesport report, PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version is now available for download using the APK download link.Read Also-PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global APK Download Link Now Available: Here’s how to download and install

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update weighs 615MB on Android and 1.5GB on iOS, but will be rolled out in stages. If you can’t wait for the update, you can download and install the latest global version of PUBG Mobile 1.2 update via the APK file.Read More-PUBG Mobile India Announces Latest Update: Answers Top 4 Important Questions

PUBG Mobile 1.2 Global Version: How to download and install the APK file

You can download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 APK file by clicking this link.Read more-PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass end date revealed

According to the report, the APK file is 613 MB in size, so make sure you have enough space on your device before downloading.

Also,[不明なソースからインストール]Make sure the option is enabled. For those who don’t know, it can be enabled from the “Safety and Privacy” option in the Settings menu.

[設定]>[安全性とプライバシー]>[不明なソースからのインストールを許可する]You can enable it by going to.

Then find and install the APK file for the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update.

Finally, open the game and download the selected resource pack.

If you get an error, we recommend that you follow the same steps to download and install the APK file again.

Disclaimer: The PUBG Mobile 1.2 Global Version Update can be downloaded from the APK link, but the game itself is prohibited in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 Update: New Features

The new exclusive Rune Power gameplay, which allows players to select a rune energy type on Spawn Island, will be available to players until March 7. It can be used to acquire unique abilities during gameplay.

A new FAMAS gun has been added to the Classic Map in Battle Royale mode. The gun uses 5.56 bullets.

EvoGround’s new armor mode is also part of the update.

Most importantly, this update has launched the latest chapter in the game, Metro Royale: Honor.

Also added are basic performance improvements, security improvements, sight node improvements, skydiving and landing action improvements.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos