What’s happening with the Google Pixel camera?Increasing reports of failures: Digital Photo Review





Google Pixel devices are highly regarded for their photo capabilities. But is the device suffering from reliability? Android police have reported that the Google Camera app has received frequent 1-star reviews over the past year and many users have complained that the camera suddenly stopped working.

Ars Technica also wrote about this topic. Users are facing a variety of issues, from the black screen of the camera app, to slow frame rates when recording video, error messages, and more. This issue seems to be hardware related as both first and third party apps are affected. Google says it doesn’t know about software issues.

This isn’t necessarily a widespread issue, but it seems to spread over time and more and more users are experiencing hardware failures as the cause. The official help page for PixelPhone has nearly 900 replies. This issue is most common on Pixel 2 devices, but some Pixel 3, 3a, and 4 owners also face the issue. The Pixel 2, 3, 4, and 5 models also use the same Sony IMX363 / IMX362 image sensor, so it could be another aspect of the hardware, but it’s probably a problem. This is a widely used image sensor, and other phones such as various Vivo, Xiaomi, Nokia models do not seem to have the same problem.

The Google Pixel 2 seems to be the model with the most camera issues, but other Pixel smartphones are affected as well.

When I contacted Google, Android police said the hardware failure could be “due to wear over time or abuse such as physical damage or dropping.” Affected customers are encouraged to contact Google Customer Support for further assistance and look for possible solutions.

This isn’t the first time Android police have written about the Pixel camera issue. Last September, we published an article outlining some of the same issues with Pixel 2 smartphones. In January 2020, there was a previous article discussing the issue, but this time in the context of probably a software issue. At this time, Android Police has released a video showing this issue, which you can see below.

It’s clear that something is happening. Does this problem reflect the typical hardware failures that occur over time in many mass-produced consumer electronics, or is something more happening?

