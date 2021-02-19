Rumored AirTags, mini LED iPad Pro may be released





Apple seems likely to host one of the first launch events in 2021 on March 16th. According to Tipster’s Leaks Apple Pro, the company not only unveiled the long-rumored AirTags accessory at virtual events, but the Economic Daily News news website Apple also has a faster iPad Pro model and a redesigned iPad Mini. May be announced.

The updated iPad Pro model, if launched on March 16th, will be available just one year after the 2020 iPad Pro series was launched on March 18th last year. Similarly, the date for 2019 is March 25, and Apple in 2018 launched the new iPad Pro device on March 27.

AirTags is almost complete. As I said in September 2020, it seems likely that it will be released in March. The event is on the 16th.

— LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) February 17, 2021

According to some rumors and leaks, upgraded tablets may support mini LED displays. The news is also endorsed by analyst Ming Chi Kuo. This not only improves the appearance of the screen, but also saves more power. It’s worth mentioning that this series may also include the first 5G to support the iPad. Rumor has it that these may have built-in additional magnets to support some new accessories.

Read also: Apple plans to announce a new iPad Pro model, AirTags, next month, Jon Prosser says

For the 2021 iPad Mini, significant changes can be made in the form of a significantly reduced bezel. This will allow Apple to fit on a 9-inch or larger screen with the same design and body dimensions.

As mentioned in rumors and leaks, AirTags accessories can be attached to your keychain or wallet. You can also use your iPhone to track your device if it’s misplaced. Earlier leaks also pointed out that AirTags are circular in the size of bottle caps.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos