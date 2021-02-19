Mario Golf Super Rush: Nintendo spotlights Wario fashion





Nintendo has decided to emphasize Wario’s fashion options at Mario Golf: Super Rush. The company announced the giant Nintendo Direct yesterday, announcing a new entry in the sports series. Fans seemed happy with the development, but many were more interested in Wario and Bowser athletic wear. Seeing Mario characters in different outfits always keeps people on the internet talking. But this was especially strange. Nintendo seems to be inspired by real golfers, and Wario seems to be equipped like the infamous party John Daly. Mercurial athletes won the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship. They are great praises, but he is really well known for being as prominent as possible. So it’s perfect for Wario.

Mario Golf: Super Rush will be released worldwide on June 25th, priced at $ 60 and will be released via Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Pre-orders are currently published on Best Buy. Below you can read more about the game in courtesy of the exclusive official pitch:

“Hit the green with up to four players locally or online and play golf with the familiar Mushroom Kingdom character. Modes range from standard golf to energetic speed golf to golf adventures like RPGs in story mode. Intuitive motion or button control, shot gauge It adapts to the curve of the course, and other new features make it easy for both new players and veteran pros to drive and putt with power. “

Who is your favorite outfit for Mario Golf this time? Let us know in the comments!

