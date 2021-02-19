Facebook, Google and Twitter CEOs testify to Congress in March





The first hearing, held by the House Energy and Commerce Commission on March 25, will be the latest parliamentary survey featuring Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Is shown. Democrats leading the panel said Thursday that social media sites could disseminate false information, with real-world disastrous consequences for public health and security, implying a deadly riot that surrounded the U.S. Capitol last month. Said there is.

For too long, Big Tech couldn’t recognize the role they played in inciting and enhancing blatantly false information to online viewers. Industry self-regulation has failed, said Frank Pallone, Congressman (DN.J.) and other panel leaders. We need to begin work to change the incentives that social media companies allow and even promote false and disinformation.

The House Judiciary Committee’s Second Parliamentary Committee announced on Thursday that it would begin its own drastic efforts to crack down on Big Tech. Lawmakers said they would start a legislative hearing next week to investigate how Silicon Valley relies on social networks, app stores and other services as a chokepoint against its competitors.

For too long, the domination of a small number of online gatekeepers has disrupted competition, curtailed innovation and weakened entrepreneurship, said House Rep. David N. Siciline, leader of the House’s top antitrust panel. (DR.I.) pledged as follows. He pushed to update federal law.

Antitrust scrutiny reveals Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google dominance in e-commerce, smartphones, social networking, and social networking after lawmakers completed a 16-month investigation into the technology industry in October. We have discovered that we are engaged in anti-competitive antitrust style tactics to maintain. look for. Lawmakers also found that federal antitrust oversight did not completely crack down on these abuses and urged a call for bipartisan reform.

Jerrold Nadler (DN.Y.), chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said that this series of important hearings will bring about legislative reforms to restore and revive a fair and open economy that works for all Americans. He said it would be an important step in creating it. statement.

The new house hearing will address the increasingly challenging political situation facing Silicon Valley as policymakers across Washington seek to turn long-standing sharp statements and public criticisms into policies that crack down on the industry’s most controversial practices. is showing. Many long-time critics in the tech industry have become more daring and have shown some Democrats an urgent need for reform after social media fostered a deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol last month. ..

Already, lawmakers are announcing new initiatives for the tech industry. Senator Amy Klobuchar (Democratic Party), who heads the top antitrust committee of the Chamber of Commerce, announced last year its own radical reform of antitrust law. Other Democrats and Republicans are taking responsibility for cracking down on high-tech industry data collection practices and allowing social media sites to spread harmful posts, photos, and videos online and virally. I promised to introduce a bill.

