First Impressions of the Moto E7 Power: Focus on the Basics





Motorola’s new Moto E7 Power is the latest in its E-series. It sits side by side with the Moto E7 Plus (review) and offers similar functionality, but at a lower starting price for the Rs. 7,499. It competes with many budget offerings such as Poco C3, Realme C12 and Redmi 9i, to name a few. Motorola is betting on aggressive pricing and claims that the E7 Power feature set is better than what its competitors offer.

The big selling point of the Moto E7 Power is the 5,000mAh battery, and Morotala claims that it can deliver up to two days of runtime on a single charge. There is also a USB Type-C port here. This is an upgrade of the Moto E7 Plus and is not commonly found in this segment. I spent a little time with this new smartphone, and this is my first impression.

The price of the Moto E7 Power is well below the Rs. 10,000, but still, the box has a decent set of accessories such as a regular data cable, a 10W power adapter, a SIM eject tool, and even a silicone case. Phones are available in Tahitian Blue and Coral Red.

The Moto E7 Power’s frame and back panel are made from a single piece of plastic that feels sturdy. I also like the fact that the finish is matte. So fingerprints don’t really matter. The speaker is on the back of the phone, not on the bottom. A capacitive fingerprint sensor is embedded in the concave Motorola logo on the back, and there is a dual camera module in the upper left corner.

Overall, the design is pretty simple, but not necessarily a bad thing. The Moto E7 Power is a bit thicker (9.2mm) and heavier (200g), but neither of these is a real problem.

I like to use different textures for the buttons on the side of the phone. This makes it easy to identify the button when using the phone. The Google Assistant button is a bit out of reach when you have a regular cell phone, but it may have been done intentionally to avoid accidentally pressing it. There’s a headphone jack on top of the Moto E7 Power and a hybrid dual SIM tray on the left. The phone is also IP52 rated. That is, it should be able to withstand light splashes, but nevertheless do not try to submerge it. I’ve seen some low-priced phones with a water-repellent coating, but few have official IP ratings, so please support it with Motorola.

The Moto E7 Power has a button dedicated to the Google Assistant

The Moto E7 Power features a large 6.5-inch HD + IPS display with panda glass for scratch protection. The first thing I noticed was a weak viewing angle and a relatively low maximum brightness. This is a typical feature of most phone displays encountered in this segment. The color reproduction is relatively decent, but it saves the final decision until you use this phone for a long time.

Motorola uses a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core SoC that has never been used on many phones, with the exception of the Redmi 9A and Infinix Smart 5 in this segment. The latest smartphones in this price range favor the Helio G35 SoC, so it would be interesting to see how this is compared. The basic variant of the Moto E7 Power has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for Rs. The other variant has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 8,299. When it comes to storage, Motorola states that it uses eMCP-type flash storage instead of the commonly used eMMC format. This should make the interface a little more responsive.

Moto E7 Power is shipped with Android 10 as is, and we hope that Android 11 updates will be available soon. Just like Nokia smartphones, you can get Android stock flavors with no bloatware pre-installed. Surprisingly, the Moto Support app is also not available. On other phones, this allows you to set some additional gestures and actions, but things like double chop actions that activate the flashlight are still supported on this phone.

The Moto E7 Power has two rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor on the Motorola logo

As expected, the Moto E7 Power’s camera system is also very basic. There is a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. I’m not a big fan of dedicated low-resolution macro cameras, but in this case it’s better than using the depth sensor alone. There are 5 megapixel selfie cameras with a surprising number of shooting modes, including manual mode. Smartphones in this price range generally don’t expect much camera performance, so I don’t think they will change with the E7 Power, but I don’t know.

So far, the Moto E7 Power has all the elements of a solid budget offer. Double-check my full review for my final decisions regarding performance, battery life, camera, ease of use, software, and more.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 + the perfect flagship for most Indians? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos