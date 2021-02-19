Microsoft has added kids mode to the Edge web browser for safer browsing. To enable this feature:Technology news





New Delhi: Microsoft has been working hard to make browsers better than existing options. With recent development. Technology giants have announced that the Microsoft Edge browser will soon be in kids mode for a safer browsing experience. Kids mode is available in the US market for both Windows and Mac OS.

Kids mode introduces several “safety guardrails” to provide children with a clean and safe browsing experience. In this mode, Bing SafeSearch is set to “strict” by default and a password-protected exit screen is set. Kids mode makes visual updates, including custom themes, and pushes content for kids.

If you want to access Kids Mode in your Microsoft Edge browser, follow these simple steps:

-Open Microsoft Edge and tap the profile icon in the upper left corner next to the search bar.

—[キッズモードで参照]Select an option.

-Choose the appropriate age from the options: 5-8 years and over 9 years.

-Kids mode opens in your web browser.

-To exit, click on the kids mode icon in the top bar.

—[キッズモードの終了]Select an option.

-Enter your user ID password to exit.

Kids mode allows you to set specific websites your child will visit from within your Windows settings. Many other family-friendly features can be accessed from the same.

Microsoft has also introduced an adaptive notification request. This is a feature developed by student crowdsourcing data from all Edge browser users that allows Microsoft to collect data.

Microsoft has developed a scoring system that uses all the data it receives to determine which website notifications have received negative and positive feedback from users. The system displays more positive notifications and blocks negative notifications for each user.

These features were introduced in the Microsoft Edge 88 Stable update.

