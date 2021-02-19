



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Specifications, Price, Release Date: Galaxy Tab S8 No Show? (ALLSTARSPACE YouTube screenshot)

Samsung recently announced new updates for the aforementioned Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 +. This could make Samsung fans interested in buying. For those who remain over the fence for several reasons, there may be a reason to hold it a little longer to see what happens next.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Light and Galaxy Tab A7 Light

Some may be hoping to see the Samsung Galaxy S8, but according to SlashGear’s article, Samsung will release two new tablets, the “light” version of the tablet, in another way. It’s a schedule. These new tablets are reportedly for tablets that may have difficulty getting Tab S7 or Tab A7 due to more budget constraints.

It’s not a big technical surprise for Samsung to actually release a light version of the aforementioned Galaxy Tab S7, as Samsung has done the same with the previous Galaxy Tab S6 in the past. But what’s even more surprising is the introduction of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Specifications

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has been reported to be surprising in terms of the two comparisons, as the Galaxy Tab A line is already technically lightweight. But that’s exactly what the Twitter account WalkingCat leaked. This reveals that Samsung is actually planning to sell more affordable tablets.

However, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite’s unique definition feature seems to be the reported size and design. This should also come out with the aforementioned 8.7-inch screen and slim metal design, allegedly. Leak also suggests that it’s really easy to use with one hand. Fans just have to wait and see if it’s really comfortable enough or advised to use it with one hand.

Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Specifications

At this time, there is little or no information about the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. This is because the next tablet will be very interesting.

At this time, this is all the articles about the tablet by SlashGear. However, another article by Gizchina also reveals some other interesting Galaxy Tab S7 Lite specs.

The model numbers are SM-T730 and SM-T735.

The model number of “Wi-Fi only” is SM-T735B / SM-T736N.

Both 4G and 5G variations will be available.

Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Price

According to an article in PhoneArena, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Lite will probably cost around $ 350. However, there is no confirmation of other formats, and the actual price must be announced by Samsung itself. At this point, this is just a guess at how much the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S7 Light will cost interested buyers.

Release date of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Light

The same article points out that the next Samsung Galaxy X7 Light may be available in early May this year.

