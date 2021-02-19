Nvidia CMP dedicated cryptocurrency mining processor launched, reducing GeForce GPU hash rate by 50%





The Nvidia CMP or Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) product line has been announced for professional miners. The new range of GPUs is designed and optimized for optimal mining performance and efficiency. Nvidia also said that future Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU software drivers are designed to detect certain attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm and limit the hash rate or cryptocurrency mining efficiency by about 50%. I am. This is done to prevent people from using Nvidia GeForce GPUs for cryptocurrency mining and address the lack of GPUs for gamers.

The new Nvidia CMP series is the company’s new product line for professional mining. According to Nvidia’s blog, the Nvidia CMP processor will not run graphics and will be sold through certified partners such as Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, Palit and PC Partner. The Nvidia CMP processor will be available in the first and second quarters of this year.

The Nvidia CMP 30HX processor comes with an Ethereum hash rate of 26MHps, a rated power of 125W, a 1×8 pin power connector, and 6GB of RAM. The Nvidia CMP 40HX processor comes with a 36MH / s Ethereum hash rate, 185W rated power, a 1×8 pin power connector, and 8GB of RAM. The Nvidia CMP 50HX processor has an Ethereum hash rate of 45MHps, a rated power of 250W, a 2×8-pin power connector, and 10GB of RAM. And the most premium Nvidia CMP 90HX processor has an Ethereum hash rate of 86MHps, a rated power of 320W, a 2×8-pin power connector, and 10GB of RAM. The Nvidia CMP 30HX and Nvidia CMP 40HX will be available in the first quarter, while the Nvidia CMP 50HX and Nvidia CMP 90HX processors will be available in the second quarter of this year.

According to the company, the new Nvidia CMP has no display output and can improve airflow during mining, allowing for higher density packaging. Nvidia CMP also has low peak core voltage and frequency and is said to improve mining power efficiency.

Basically, using Nvidia CMP, the company aims to help miners build efficient data centers while maintaining GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers. In addition, Nvidia CMP does not meet the specifications required for GeForce GPUs, so it does not affect whether gamers can use GeForce GPUs.

All new GeForce RTX 3060s will be available on February 25th, and the company introduced the Nvidia CMP series shortly before to address the shortage issue.

