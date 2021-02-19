Key specifications for the Realme Narzo 30A and 30 Pro were leaked prior to their launch in India on February 24th.





The Realme Narzo 30 series has been confirmed to be available in India on February 24th. Prior to its official launch, the main specifications of the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro have been leaked, giving a glimpse of future smartphones. Realme has made a lot of fun with the launch of the Narzo 30 series in India and has even gone to the point of posting a phone photo in the hands of the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth.

According to a tweet from popular tipster Mukul Sharma, the Narzo 30 Pro features a high refresh rate display, a triple camera on the back, and a Dimensity 800U processor. The Narzo 30A will be equipped with a Helio G85 processor with dual cameras and a high capacity battery for booting.

[Exclusive] Narzo 30 Pro 5G specification 120Hz display 5000mAh battery, 30W fast charge Dimensity 800U 48MP triple rear camera Dolby Atmos and high resolution audio # narzo30Pro

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 18, 2021 Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A leak specs

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD + display that supports high refresh rates up to 120Hz and will feature Gorilla Glass. The phone is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with 5G support.

In addition, the phone leaked and has a triple camera with a 48MP primary camera, ultra wide-angle camera, depth sensor or macro camera on the back. Narzo 30 Pro is also Dolby Atmos certified and supports high resolution audio.

The Narzo 30 Pro may have a 5,000mAh battery that supports a ready-to-use 30W fast charge.

[Exclusive] Narzo 30A specification 6.5 inch display (water drop notch) 6000mAh battery, 18W fast charge Helio G85 processor 13MP dual rear camera 8MP front camera rear mount fingerprint scanner Black and light blue color variations. Feel free to retweet. # Narzo30A

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 18, 2021

The Narzo 30A, on the other hand, is rumored to have a 6.5-inch display with a water drop notch on the front for selfie cameras. This phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and is available in black and light blue.

The Narzo 30A can be equipped with a dual camera with a 13MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The phone is expected to have a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Narzo 30 series will be informed when it launches in India next week. There are rumors that Realme may release some game accessories for the Narzo 30 series. Learn more about.

