Next week, a free Outriders demo featuring prologues and opening chapters will arrive





A free Outriders demo is underway and will arrive on February 25th. This is a fairly large demo, including a prologue and opening chapter, all four classes, etc., but the developers have confirmed that the demo does not include any achievements, but “in-game praise. Will be transferred with the rest. ”Progress if you purchased the main game. The demo is available on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S with a minimum download size of 22GB. The demo will be released on February 25th at 17:00 GMT / 12:00 EST / 09:00 PST. Cross-play will be available, but developers say it will have to be manually enabled as it will be “beta”. There is no time limit and it stays live after the main game starts, so you are free to play the demo.

For what is actually included in the demo, there is a prologue and opening chapter of the game. This means that all the equipment and enemies you encounter will be “early game variants”, and developers will “get a deeper understanding of the complete story of Outriders and become both more twisted, exotic and powerful gear and enemies. The demo has 6 character slots, so you can try all 4 classes of Pyromancer, Trickstar, Devastator, and Technomancer without removing the character. The demo will continue until the boss fights an alterd called Gauss, but defeating this alterd boss will “go back and explore the world”, giving you even more side missions. In terms of progress, developers say you’re limited at character level 7, but you can earn a fourth ability and two skill points for use in the skill tree. The game-wide “dynamic difficulty system” is called World Tier, and “the chances of rare gear are high, but the chances of dropping legendary gear are still very low.” Go to World Tier 5. I can. You may also have access to a certain amount of resources for use in crafting and trading, but you may need to save some of your resources as the crafting system will not be unlocked until you pass the demo.

Outriders is a third-person shooter with RPG elements set on the planet Epoch. Mankind attempted to colonize as a last chance to escape the dying planet, but failed. After coming into contact with the epoch anomaly, the outrider was put into a cryosleep state for 30 years, but when he woke up, everything changed and he was found to have supernatural powers. Pyromancers have fiery abilities, tricksters have an assassin style, and developers say they can “manipulate the structure of time and space,” but devasters are armed with force. The technomancer uses gadgets. You will be sent to the epoch to counter various super-evolved creatures and other humanoids. The Outriders demo will start next week on February 25th, and the full game will start on April 1st.

