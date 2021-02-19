WhatsApp is moving forward with controversial privacy updates despite user backlash





Brazil-2021/02/10: In the illustrations in this photo, Clubhouse, Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp … [+] The apps you see are displayed on your smartphone screen. (Photograph illustration by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / Light Rocket via Getty Images)

SOPA images via Getty Images / Light Rocket

WhatsApp has confirmed that it is driving a controversial privacy policy change that has caused a massive backlash against Facebook-owned messaging apps.

The company said it will notify users of the new privacy policy within the next few weeks and provide detailed information about the changes before asking users to agree to the new terms.

Today, the WhatsApp blog explains that it shared the latest plans for asking WhatsApp users to review their Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I’ve come across a lot of false information about this update before, but I’m still working hard to get rid of the confusion. To be on the safe side, we were building a completely new and optional way to chat and shop with businesses on WhatsApp. WhatsApp cannot read or listen to your personal messages because they are always encrypted end-to-end.

The privacy policy is the same as it was introduced in January, before the massive backlash from users forced us to postpone the update. Many believed that this update would allow users to share their personal data with WhatsApps parent company Facebook, but the company now has a new privacy policy related to business interactions on the platform. I made it clear.

WhatsApp has also changed the way users are asked to review their privacy terms. Users will begin to see a small banner near the top of the screen asking them to review their privacy policy, after which they will be provided with a more detailed summary of updates and a detailed PDF.

WhatsApp plans are slow as more users are already gathering on rival servers such as Signal, which reports more than 1 million new users signing up every day in the light of the WhatsApp privacy update controversy It may be too much.

WhatsApp said in a blog post Thursday that it has addressed new interest in competing services and understands that some people may check out other apps. However, the company also suggests that these services may be less reliable and secure than WhatsApp.

The company says other apps are better because they have less information than WhatsApp. Even with limited data on WhatsApp, we want an app that is both reliable and secure.

