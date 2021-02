Start-ups Raise $ 500,000 in Applicable AI Prosthesis-Med-Tech Innovation

Start-up company Unhindr has won 500,000 innovate UK funding to grow and expand adaptable AI artificial intelligence devices.

Unhindr will work with the Guder Research Group and Manufacturing Technology Center in the Bioengineering Division of Imperial College London to expand the expandability and manufacturing capacity of wearable prostheses.

To address the issue of inflexible prothesis, Unhindr CEO Ugur Tanriverdi uses AI algorithms with co-founder and chief scientific officer Frat Gder and chief technical officer Guglielmo Senesi. And people’s fitting needs throughout the day.

The technology was developed with a team of amputee advisors to help provide a comfortable prosthesis and is supported by a clinical study led by Dr. Joseph Sharhaub, a vascular surgeon at St Mary’s Hospital and an honorary senior lecturer at Imperial College London. It has been.

Tan Liberdi said: “Lorina helps amputees walk longer, reduces appointments to the clinic for fitting adjustments, and saves both patient and healthcare system time and money.

“Patients are always involved in every step of the design. When making small changes to the technology, and even in the early stages of the prototype, Roliner to the amputee for feedback in the middle, for the feedback we received. Here’s a prototype. Great. “

With the support of EIT Health, Unhindr has significantly reduced the size of the first prototype and worked with GE Healthcare, Cap Digital and Imperial College London to develop a palm-sized portable device for ease of use. did. Progress is gaining further interest, including the Mayor of London’s Entrepreneurship Program Health Award.

Against the backdrop of this latest support, new product engineer Tarek Asfour will join the team to help bring wearable sleeves to market.

Tanriverdi said: “This interdisciplinary industrial research project focuses on market preparation of prototypes related to manufacturing scalability.

This partnership is in line with Unhindr’s plan to work with the University of Aachen in Germany on the clinical development of Loriner.

