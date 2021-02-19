Moto E7 Power Budget Phone with 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price, Features, Availability





Due to its functional components, this phone is expected to compete with other phones in a similar range, such as Redmi 9i, Realme C15, and other similar phones.

MotoE7 electricity price and availability

Smartphones were released in two variations, 2GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage models. The former is available on the market at a price of Rs 7,999 and its 4 GB RAM variant is available at a price of Rs 8,299. The phone is also available in two color variations, Coral Red and Tahitian Blue. The company has so far decided to sell the phone exclusively on Flipkart. In addition to flipkart, the phone will also be available at some retail stores in the country. Telemarketing will begin at 12:00 pm on February 26th.

Moto E7 Power Specifications and Features

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is adjacent to the mobile screen of a 6.5-inch HD Max Vision Display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. As mentioned above, the phone is available in two RAM variants: 2GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. Both models allow you to grow your hard disk up to 1TB with additional storage cards. The dual camera of the mobile phone is studded with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 2.0 lens. There is an additional 2 megapixel secondary sensor. The selfie camera on the front of the phone comes with a 5 megapixel camera sensor specification with an f / 2.2 lens.

As already specified, a mobile battery with 5000 mAh is one of the most important features mobile uses. The company claims that the battery can withstand up to 76 hours of non-stop music streaming, up to 14 hours of video streaming, and 12 hours of web browsing on a single full phone charge.

