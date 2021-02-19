The Sun Devil Athletics Venture Challenge provides mentorship and grant opportunities for sports technology start-ups





Photo by Alex Cook | State Press

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, Jeff Knowski, lead venture mentor and co-founder of ASU’s Global Sports Venture Development Program, stands in front of the Global Sports Institute at the ASU Sky Song Center in Scottsdale, Arizona. ..

By Avianna Hoppes | February 18, 2021 8:05 pm

Sun Devil Athletics has partnered with ASU’s Global Sport Institute and J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute to launch a new venture program for small sports start-ups.

This program, called the Sun Devil Athletics Venture Challenge, pairs mentors with each participating company. Mentors help companies develop and complete. This process also gives entrepreneurs access to resources and the opportunity to use the product at Sun Devil Athletics facilities. Winners can receive up to $ 25,000 and the number of winners is undecided.

Program registration begins on January 15th and ends on March 1st. As the end of the challenge, the startup will take part in a live pitch contest on April 30th at ASUS Demo Day.

Jeff Kunowski, Associate Director of the Innovation Program at the Global Sport Institute and J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute, will take on the challenge. He has previously worked on similar projects in collaboration with groups such as Phoenix Rising FC and Adidas.

Kunowski said he undertook a project that would provide a starting point for new ideas in the sports world, and Sun Devil Athletics is looking for new and innovative ideas to incorporate into the program.

I think it benefits both sides, and that’s what we like about this, Kunowski said.

In the fall of 2020, the Global Sports Institute launched a similar program for more than 74 applicants. The institute awarded a total of $ 16,000 to the eight winners.

One of the winners of the previous program was Wager Champs, a risk-free sports betting website, which was awarded $ 1,000.

Rayan Vatti, a graduate student who is the founder of Wager Champs and is studying digital audience strategy, said the funding provided will be of great help as it will allow the website to operate and maintain for at least a year.

Sun Devil Athletics has partnered with the Global Sport Institute and the J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute to focus on startups that offer products that fit the world of athletics. Companies need to figure out how to incorporate their ideas into their SDA programs. These groups also have a long history of working together.

It was an idea that came from our partnership, Knowski said.

The contest’s online application is open to all startups, not just ASU students. Applicants need to answer questions about the pitch and explain the structure of the company.

If your company has it, you also submit a pitch deck. Not all companies have one, but ours did, said Danny Harris, founder of GMDY.

Selected applicants will be assigned a mentor to assist in the final planning of the live pitch in April. Winners receive grants for business development.

Harris said I was really excited to be selected as one of the participating companies through the application process.

Editor’s Note: Rayan Vatti previously worked for The State Press but did not contribute to the reporting or editing of this article.

Clarification: This article has been updated to show that Wager Champs is a risk-free sports betting website, not a sports betting website.

Contact the reporter at [email protected] and follow @aviannahoppes on Twitter.

Follow @statepress on Twitter, like StatePress on Facebook.

Continue to support student journalism and donate to State Press today.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos