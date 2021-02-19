Bloomberg: Apple is working on a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12





Apple is working on a magnetic battery pack attachment for the iPhone 12, according to a new report from Mark Garman of Bloomberg.

According to people with product knowledge, Apple has been developing attachments for at least a year and will be available in the months following the release of the iPhone 12 line. The ‌iPhone12‌ model was released in October.

The battery pack attaches to the back of your iPhone 12 using the MagSafe system. It is used by all new phones to charge and pair other accessories such as cases and wallets. Some prototypes of battery packs feature a white rubber exterior, said one of those who asked not to be identified because the product hasn’t been published yet. The new accessory, unlike the previous Apple battery add-on for iPhone, only extends battery life and does not act as a complete protective case.

Some MagSafe users criticize Apple’s inability to keep the strength of the magnets used by Apple on the iPhone 12 with “MagSafe” accessories such as Apple’s leather wallet firmly attached. However, Apple has reportedly confirmed that the magnetic mounting system on the battery pack is powerful enough for the charging unit to stay in place.

However, software issues have been reported to prevent accessory development, such as the included iPhone misrepresenting the battery pack overheating. Apple is also working on a fix for issues that occur when users switch between device usage when the case is on the iPhone and when the case is removed.

In light of these development hurdles, battery packs can eventually be delayed or scrapped, according to Garman sources.

Potential evidence of future “MagSafe” battery accessories was recently discovered by MacRumors with a non-specific (because it was removed) reference to the latest iOS 14.5 beta battery pack. “To improve charging efficiency and maximize available battery life, the battery pack will continue to charge your phone at about 90%,” reads the text.

A new mobile charging mode for iOS 14.5 Beta 2 for battery packs that hasn’t been announced yet. This is probably because you are using “MagSafe” to charge your “iPhone 12” device. Also interesting is that it keeps your ‌iPhone‌ charged up to 90% for battery efficiency. https://t.co/CPZXkBXkEc pic.twitter.com/jHHrrz4Qir — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) February 16, 2021

According to Gurman, Apple also considered the possibilities of other “MagSafe” accessories. This includes the possibility of in-vehicle attachments, but it is reported that the product has not yet been officially developed.

Apple remains vigilant about announcing charging accessories after the AirPower vaporware blunder. Apple unveiled the device in March 2019, but due to development issues the product wasn’t realized. Apple eventually canceled “AirPower” and apologized for failing to offer a “high” version of the product.







