Hidden Sony PSP 5G clues suggesting ambush for the hidden Nintendo Switch Pro





Rumors of Sony’s PSP 5G have been widespread for years, and the T3 first reported in May 2018 about the possibilities of the new PlayStation Portable.

Since then, the whispers of left-wing rivals to the Nintendo Switch family’s handhelds, which are rumored to be joining the Nintendo Switch Pro in the next fiscal year, haven’t stopped, just escalating in the light of Sony PlayStation. 5 Released in the latter half of 2020.

Currently, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have not been completely checked in the handheld game console market, with more than 70 million consoles sold, and sales are skyrocketing.

Despite the commercial failure of Sony’s last entry into the handheld console territory, the PS Vita is not comparable to the popularity of the original PlayStation Portable, and Sony’s big wig is aggressively cold watering the potential of the PS Vita 2. In fact, Sony whispers that it is working on a Skunkworks-style deep cover operation to build a new handheld game console.

What is the central motive behind these whispers? Sony is familiar with 5G networking technology, which is used in many aspects of business, from movie cameras to mobile phones. According to theory, Sony is now in the best position to release a new handheld game console that the world has never seen before. This is made possible by 5G technology.

A faint glimpse of the rumored smoke, PSP 5G is a cloud-based game streaming console that actively streams games on the fly from gamers’ game libraries or Netflix services for games such as PlayStation Now, using WiFi and 5G. .. ..

The system does not rely on expensive local internal hardware like the expensive PlayStation Vita, but it actually consists of a screen, controls, and a WiFi / 5G modem.

You don’t have to create cartridge slots or physical games at all, and gamers don’t buy system-specific games, so you can get your system cheaper. The remote power of the console allows AAA games released on the PS5 to be streamed directly to the PSP 5G, and cloud saves allow gamers to seamlessly switch between the PS5 and PSP 5G.

This kind of system also makes sense on paper. Sony has already built the entire gaming ecosystem, already has a vast library of games (including retro games from past home and portable consoles), has a deep mastery of 5G technology, and smartphones. It’s still in the market. Handheld device with 5G modem and screen.

Sony already has both the knowledge and manufacturing capabilities to enable PSP5G. And given that the system is really just a dumb terminal, the cost of the system will definitely be significantly lower than the silicon-packed PS Vita.

However, nothing has been confirmed at this time. And it’s no exaggeration to say that just because something seems to make sense on paper doesn’t mean it’s a reality. But what’s intriguing is the long-buried official Sony manuscript from 2019, which recorded speakers at the Sony x 5G event, with a line that might hint at its secret Skunk Works PSP 5G project. There is.

Regarding applications where 5G technology is used within Sony’s business, especially when it comes to product embedding, Chen Sun of Sony’s Wireless Networks Research Division added:

“One more thing I would like to add is the game. You can enjoy many benefits from the ultra-unreliable latency that is characteristic of 5G.”

Now Sun has a direct link between Sony’s gaming business and 5G technology. In addition, he specifically mentions it in terms of latency, which is an important aspect behind the success of game streaming. Are these comments directed to games on mobile phones? That is possible. However, mobile games aren’t streamed enough to be downloaded first, and second, Sony has been dialing back into the phone business for years.

Sony’s gaming business has been one of the most successful divisions in the last five years, PS4 has smoked the Xbox One completely in terms of sales, and now PS5 holds the honor as the most popular product on the planet. I am. Returning to 2019, it makes sense to get the most out of 5G capabilities with Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Today, in 2021, 5G technology is also maturing in terms of network coverage in many countries around the world, and running a handheld console in 5G turns out to be a completely affordable, unlimited data 5G plan. I will. It’s feasible for countless gamers today.

The PlayStation Portable 5G will also help Sony complete the product line for dodging both the Nintendo Switch Pro and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S consoles. Combined with the upcoming release of PlayStation VR 2, Sony will cover all locations and entertain PlayStation gamers at home, on the go, and in virtual reality.

The concept of playing AAA games on the go is really appetizing, so I hope you’ll hear more about both Nintendo Switch Pro and PlayStation Portable 5G soon. Imagine launching Horizon Forbidden West on your PS5, playing for a few hours, and starting your adventure on your commuting PSP 5G the next day.

🤤 [drooling noises]

