Rumor has it that there are two new Silent Hill games along the way instead of one





Based on recent rumors and speculation, two new Silent Hill games may be in progress.

In addition to a new report showing that Konami has partnered with a “famous” Japanese studio to restart a popular horror series, there is speculation that the team of medium developers Blue Bar is working on a series entry. I created it.

The company’s CEO, Piotr Babieno, hinted that the studio’s next horror game was from an existing horror IP and from a well-known publisher.

“We’ve been working on another game project, another horror IP for over a year, which we’re working with a very well-known game publisher,” Babieno told the industry website GI.biz. It was. “I don’t know who it is. I don’t know what the project is, but they will be very excited when people realize that we are working on it,” he said.

Meanwhile, VGC reports that IP owner Konami “has already outsourced the Silent Hill project to a prominent Japanese developer and plans to announce it this summer.”

According to VGC, “two people who know the plans of Japanese publishers” claim that Konami first relied on UntilDawn’s developer Supermassive to propose a restart of Silent Hill. The project didn’t go on, but “the game’s framework has evolved into an episodic Dark Pictures title that includes Man of Medan and Little Hope.”

Given that the series has been dormant for almost 10 years, it seems very unlikely that two games are being developed instead of one. That said, the rumors are tied to a similar report that came out this time last year, suggesting that Konami plans to “soft reboot” the series and release a new one.

In my restless dream …

As you may not know, in March last year, Twitter users Aesthetic Gamer and Rely on Horror were teasing a Sony-backed Silent Hill restart on the PS5. Neither will report anything in the months that follow, but it should be noted that Aesthetic Gamer has proven to be correct in many things about Resident Evil Village prior to its official announcement.

Sony hasn’t officially revealed anything about the restart of Silent Hill, and even though publisher Konami is running a crossover event in another game featuring elements of the series, it’s now. I’m quiet at the place.

