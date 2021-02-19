Realme Buds Air 2 listed by company, with ANC, 25 hours of battery life, and other features





Experience maximum productivity with your Vostro 5402. It features an enhanced premium design and advanced video conferencing for optimal working days.

Realme will announce the Narzo 30 series smartphones in India next week. At the launch event on February 24th, Realme will also remove the lid of the Buds Air 2 TWS earphones. Earlier, Realme identified some features of the device, including the fact that the device is equipped with ANC. Buds Air 2 is also posted on the company’s website, which reveals the details of the earphones.

The list page shows that Realme will provide ANC support on Buds Air 2. Interestingly, this feature wasn’t available in the original Buds Air, but will be available in new products.

This list shows that the Buds Air 2 will be equipped with a 10nm diamond-like carbon (DLC) driver. It is advertised as providing excellent audio clarity. This should help improve audio performance compared to what was available on previous generation devices. In addition, Buds Air 2 has been shown to offer 25 hours of battery life without ANC. Even with ANC turned on, the battery life is 22.5 hours. The company has also confirmed that Buds Air 2 supports fast charging, which claims it can operate for 2 hours after 10 minutes of charging. Buds Air 2 also promises an ultra-low latency of 88ms to improve game performance.

Realme is sending media invitations for the launch of the Narzo 30 series in India. The release is scheduled for February 24th at 12:30 pm and will be livestreamed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The Realme Narzo 30 series can carry two phones, and the Narzo 30 Pro is the most powerful of the two devices. The phone also offers 5G support and may be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The company also teased future phone pricing and said the phone would go on sale at an “unprecedented price.”

