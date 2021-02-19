Apples Magic Keyboard is still $ 100 off at some retail stores





With the right keyboard accessories, you can turn your iPad into a laptop. The Apples Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 4th Generation iPad Air can add a laptop-like experience to both tablets. Includes a set of backlit keys and trackpad.

The $ 300 Magic Keyboard accessory isn’t cheap, but it can be found at a much lower price. It’s currently available on Amazon and Walmart for $ 199.

Apple magic keyboard

Price at the time of publication.

This version of the Apples Magic Keyboard is compatible with the iPad Pro (11-inch) or the new iPad Air, which charges via USB-C. With a set of backlit keys and trackpads, you can be more productive and more efficient when riding your horse.

If you’re looking for a new TV for your home, Best Buy has an incredible deal: You can buy the Hisenses 75-inch 4K LED TV (model H6510G) for just $ 600. This is the usual $ 1,000 to $ 400. This model incorporates Android TV software and includes a panel that supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG, in addition to four HDMI ports.

Hisense 75 inch H65 104K HDR TV

Price at the time of publication.

Hisenses’ huge 4K LED TV doesn’t cost a lot of money. This 75-inch model has Android TV software built in and has four HDMI ports. Only for that best buy.

At Wal-Mart, you can get a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for $ 49 white. The product is almost three years old, but for $ 49, this is a good option for those looking for a decent pair of wireless earphones without paying a fortune. As pointed out in our review, the Galaxy Buds have a 6-hour battery life, a comfortable design, and better sound insulation than Apple’s standard AirPods. The Galaxy Buds also includes the case of a company that supports wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Bad

Price at the time of publication.

Samsung earphones including a small case with wireless charging and better sound insulation than Apple AirPods.

