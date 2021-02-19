Some new features are available on Google Meet, Classroom and Chrome OS





A California-based tech giant said in a blog post that he would like to announce more than 50 new features.

As the pandemic accelerated the use of technology for education, Google introduced a number of new features in its educational products to support learning.

A California-based tech giant said in a blog post that it wants to announce over 50 new features in Google Workspace, Classroom, Meet, Chrome OS and more.

First, Google updated G Suite for Education to Google Workspace for Education and renamed the free version of G Suite for Education to Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals.

Google has moved from its original storage policy, which provided unlimited storage to targeted schools and universities. The new policy will provide schools and universities with a baseline of 100TB of cloud storage. Google said it’s enough for over 100 million documents, 8 million presentations, or 400,000 hours of video. This policy will come into effect in July 2022.

New tools in Google Classroom

Google said 150 million students and educators are involved in Google Classroom and that the company is currently rolling out new features over the next year. The new add-on option allows teachers to select their favorite EdTech tools and content and assign them directly to students in Classroom without additional login.

Administrators can create classes and enter sync rosters into Classroom directly from the student information system. The new Streamline grade entry allows teachers to track grades and push them from the Classrooms gradebook.

Features for admins include Classroom audit logs, classroom activity log analysis, and more to monitor students and gain insights into classroom efforts.

Google Classroom also includes student engagement tracking and updates Classroom Android to make it easier for students to work offline, review assignments, and send homework photos.

What’s new in Google Meet

To give teachers more control over their online classrooms, Google Meet has added the ability to end everyone’s meetings and the option to quickly mute everyone at once. Educators also have access to controls such as users who can join meetings, chat, and share screens directly from their iOS or Android device.

Later this year, the conference will support multiple hosts. This means that multiple teachers can work together to help other teachers promote classes and share workloads.

In addition, Google is adding emoji reactions to this year’s Meet. This app also works well with low bandwidth internet connections for students with weak internet connections.

